In HelloNation, Hair Care Expert Julie Potter Explains What Sets a Curl-Specific Haircut Apart

A Curl-Specific Haircut Accounts for Shrinkage, Curl Pattern, and Density to Produce Results That Hold Their Shape.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What separates a curl-specific haircut from a standard trim, and why does that difference show up so clearly once a client gets home? A HelloNation article examines the key distinctions between conventional cutting techniques and those designed specifically for curly hair.

Julie Potter, Owner Speed Speed

Shrinkage is one of the most important factors a stylist considers before cutting curly hair. When curls are wet, they stretch and appear longer than they are in their natural state. Once the hair dries, it contracts back toward the scalp, sometimes by several inches. A stylist who cuts curly hair while it is saturated cannot accurately predict where the finished length will land, and the result often loses its shape once the client leaves the salon.

The HelloNation article explains that many stylists who specialize in curly hair prefer to cut it dry. This approach, often called a dry cut or curl-specific haircut, allows the stylist to observe each curl in its natural state before making any decisions. The stylist can see where curls fall, how they group together, and where the weight of the hair creates bulk or imbalance before removing a single strand.

Curl pattern also shapes how the cut is planned. Hair ranges from loose, wavy spirals to tight coils, and each type responds differently to the same technique. The article notes that wavy hair may benefit from weight removal in certain sections to encourage the wave to form more cleanly. Tighter curl patterns often require precision cuts designed to reduce bulk without disrupting the coil's natural structure. Hair Care Experts tailor their approach to each curl type because what works for one pattern can actively work against another.

Hair density adds another layer of consideration. Dense, curly hair can expand outward significantly at the base if too much length is removed from the sides. The article describes how a skilled stylist shapes the cut to work with the hair's natural volume so the finished style sits proportionally around the face rather than appearing wide or triangular.

Layering plays a significant role in most curl-specific haircuts. Removing weight strategically through layers encourages curls to spring upward and hold their shape longer between washes. Layers can also reduce areas where curls tend to clump flat against the scalp. The article notes that incorrect layering can introduce frizz or create an uneven silhouette, which is why placement and depth require careful judgment from experienced Hair Care Experts.

Sectioning also differs when cutting curly hair. Because curls do not all fall in the same direction, stylists work through the hair in smaller, more deliberate sections to ensure consistency across the entire head and reduce the chance of missing variations in texture that could affect the overall result.

Communication between client and stylist matters more with curly hair than with most other hair types. The article emphasizes that a stylist benefits from knowing the client's daily routine before picking up the scissors, including how the hair is washed, dried, and diffused and what products are used regularly. That context allows the stylist to make decisions that reflect the hair's actual condition and everyday behavior.

Trimming frequency is also worth discussing during the consultation. Split ends in curly hair can be harder to detect because the curl conceals the damage. Scheduling regular trims helps maintain the integrity of each strand and reduces frizz at the ends, which is among the most common concerns for people with naturally curly hair.

What Makes a Curl-Specific Haircut Different from a Standard Cut features insights from Julie Potter, Hair Care Expert of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation