The article explores how scalp health, nutrition, hydration, and environmental protection work together to support healthy hair growth in Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can Arizona residents support stronger hair growth despite intense sun, heat, and dryness? That question is addressed in a HelloNation article featuring guidance from Hair Restoration Expert Dr. Sharon A. Keene, M.D., of Physician's Hair Institute, who serves patients in Scottsdale and Tucson, AZ.

Dr. Sharon A. Keene, MD, FISHRS, - Chief Surgeon - Physician's Hair Institute Speed Speed

The article explains that healthy hair in Arizona depends on more than external products. Environmental conditions such as strong sun exposure, high temperatures, and low humidity can place significant stress on both hair and scalp. According to the HelloNation article, maintaining scalp health is essential because the scalp forms the foundation for hair follicles and long-term hair growth support. When the scalp is well supported, hair tends to grow stronger and avoid some of the causes that can cause shedding

A key concept explored in the article is the skin and hair connection. The scalp is skin, and it responds to environmental stress in much the same way as other areas of the body. When the scalp becomes irritated, inflamed, or subject to physiologic imbalances, hair follicles may produce weaker strands or shift prematurely into resting phases of the hair growth cycle. In Arizona's desert climate, consistent scalp care and protection become even more important to maintain the healthy hair that Arizona residents seek.

Collagen for hair is another important topic discussed in the article. Collagen supports the structure and elasticity of connective tissue throughout the body, including the scalp. The article notes that emerging research suggests hydrolyzed collagen peptides may help extend the active growth phase of hair follicles and support follicle health. In climates like Arizona, where sun and heat can accelerate tissue aging, collagen supplementation may help reinforce the scalp's resilience and contribute to stronger hair.

The article also highlights optimal physiologic balance, including hydration and nutrition, as essential factors for hair growth support. Hair follicles rely on nutrients delivered through the bloodstream, and deficiencies in protein, vitamins, or minerals can weaken the hair shaft and shorten the growth phase. At the same time, excessive supplementation can also disrupt healthy growth. Maintaining balance through proper hydration and a nutrient-rich diet is emphasized as an important factor to avoid these causes of hair shedding or thinning in Arizona conditions.

Vitamins as a cause of shedding are mentioned in the article. Specifically, Vitamin D deficiency has been identified as a cause of hair shedding and is more common than many people expect, even in sunny regions like Arizona. Limited outdoor exposure, sunscreen use, and other lifestyle factors may reduce natural vitamin D production. Testing vitamin D levels before supplementation is prudent and helps identify the amount of supplementation required to maintain safe and effective levels while supporting overall scalp health and follicle function.

The article further explains that the skin and hair connection extends beyond nutrition alone. Environmental stressors such as sun exposure and dryness affect the scalp barrier just as they affect facial skin. Protecting the scalp with gentle cleansers, moisturizers, and sun protection helps maintain a healthy environment for follicles. Addressing scalp health alongside nutrition provides a more sustainable foundation for long-term hair growth support.

Hair growth supplements are also mentioned as a supportive option. Products containing collagen and other nutrients may complement a balanced diet, especially when dietary intake of particular vitamins or minerals is insufficient. In Arizona, where environmental conditions add additional strain on the scalp, combining targeted supplementation with hydration and scalp care may help maintain a healthier body, which contributes to healthier hair over time.

Understanding the natural hair growth cycle is another important aspect covered in the article. Hair moves through active, transitional, resting, and shedding phases. Supporting follicles with proper hydration and nutrition can help extend the active growth phase and avoid early entry into the telogen or rest phase, the latter being a cause for excessive shedding. Even when hair thinning in Arizona residents is influenced by genetics, strengthening scalp health can improve the appearance and durability of existing hair and avoid accelerating genetic hair loss.

The article concludes that Arizona's climate makes internal support for hair especially important. Balanced nutrition, thoughtful supplementation such as collagen for hair, correcting vitamin or mineral deficiencies, along with maintaining proper hydration, and using products that promote healthy hair and scalp, all work together to support resilient hair growth. When thinning occurs, professional evaluation can help determine the underlying cause and guide appropriate treatment.

Supporting Hair From the Inside Out: Skin Health, Collagen, and Healthy Hair Growth in Arizona features insights from Dr. Sharon A. Keene, M.D., Hair Restoration Expert of Scottsdale, AZ, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation