In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Jim Reitz Examines Franklin Lakes Real Estate And Whether Now Is the Right Time to Buy

The article reviews pricing trends, property taxes, mortgage pre-approval, and lifestyle factors shaping buying decisions in Franklin Lakes.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is now a good time to buy in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey? HelloNation has published the piece that provides the answer in an article featuring insights from Jim Reitz of The Reitz Group.

The article explores how buyers should evaluate timing within the Franklin Lakes real estate market. Rather than focusing only on interest rates or national headlines, the article explains that personal finances and long-term goals often matter more than short-term shifts.

Jim Reitz - Founder | Partner | REALTOR-ASSOCIATE®, ABR®, SRS® - The Reitz Group Speed Speed

The HelloNation article describes Franklin Lakes real estate as a high-demand, low-inventory segment within Bergen County homes. Median prices typically range from about $2.1 million to $3.1 million, and properties frequently sell above asking price. With a sale-to-list ratio near 102 percent and limited active listings, the market strongly favors prepared buyers.

Buyers are encouraged to review recent sales activity and average days on market to better understand current conditions. The article notes that delaying a purchase in a competitive seller's market may mean facing greater competition or losing access to desirable luxury homes. Comparing Franklin Lakes real estate with other Bergen County homes can provide a helpful perspective on pricing and availability.

Affordability is addressed beyond the listing price. Although values are high, property taxes in Franklin Lakes are often lower than in many nearby communities. The article explains that property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and utilities must all be included in a realistic monthly budget when evaluating New Jersey homes.

Mortgage pre-approval is emphasized as an essential first step. The article states that mortgage pre-approval helps buyers understand their true purchasing power and prepares them to make strong offers. In a market defined by limited supply, financial readiness can make a meaningful difference.

Lifestyle considerations also shape demand. The article highlights the town's privacy, large properties, and quiet residential setting. Many luxury homes feature expansive lots, pools, and updated interiors designed for comfort and long-term home investment value.

School quality is presented as another important factor. Highly rated schools attract families seeking stability and strong educational opportunities. For many buyers, school quality directly supports both lifestyle satisfaction and long-term home investment potential.

Commuting patterns further influence buying decisions. The article explains that Franklin Lakes offers manageable access to New York City, generally under an hour by car. This balance of suburban space and professional accessibility makes the area appealing to executives and families alike.

Investment considerations are also discussed. Limited land availability creates opportunities for renovation or new construction, with average building costs around $420 per square foot. Understanding these figures helps buyers evaluate whether a property aligns with both personal use and broader home investment goals.

The article concludes that deciding when to purchase in Franklin Lakes depends on balancing market realities with personal readiness. While inventory levels and price trends provide context, a strong financial foundation, clear lifestyle priorities, and familiarity with Franklin Lakes real estate are what ultimately support a confident decision.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey? Features insights from Jim Reitz, Real Estate Expert of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation