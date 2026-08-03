In HelloNation, Healthcare Services Expert Sheila A. Berschauer Explains What a Community Health Center Can Help With

The article explains how coordinated healthcare services support individuals and families throughout every stage of life.

MOSES LAKE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can a community health center help with? A new HelloNation article featuring Healthcare Services Expert Sheila A. Berschauer of Moses Lake Community Health Center in Moses Lake, Washington, explains how a community health center provides comprehensive healthcare services that support patients throughout every stage of life.

Sheila A. Berschauer - CEO - Moses Lake Community Health Center Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that many people think a community health center is only a place for annual checkups or treatment of routine illnesses. While those services remain an important part of its mission, the article notes that community health centers provide a much broader range of care by offering multiple healthcare services in one convenient location.

Primary care serves as the foundation of this coordinated approach. According to the article, primary care providers help patients address everyday illnesses, manage chronic conditions, complete routine wellness visits, and coordinate referrals when specialty care is needed. Building an ongoing relationship with a primary care provider also gives patients and their healthcare team a clearer understanding of their overall health.

The article highlights preventive health services as another essential part of comprehensive care. Annual physicals, recommended vaccinations, blood pressure monitoring, diabetes screenings, routine wellness exams, and other health screenings help identify potential concerns before they become more serious. The article explains that preventive health services also encourage conversations about nutrition, exercise, and healthy lifestyle habits that support long-term wellness.

Integrated behavioral health is another important service discussed in the article. The article explains that behavioral health support may include help with stress, anxiety, depression, sleep, health habits, chronic illness, or major life changes. Rather than operating separately, behavioral health professionals work alongside primary care teams to address concerns that affect both physical and emotional well-being. This coordinated model helps providers better understand how emotional and physical health influence one another while supporting patients through a wide range of everyday health concerns.

Dental care is also an important part of the comprehensive services described in the article. Routine cleanings, examinations, fillings, preventive treatments, and oral hygiene education help patients maintain healthier teeth and gums while reducing the risk of more serious dental concerns. Receiving dental care through the same healthcare team contributes to a more complete approach to overall health.

The article also explains that many community health center locations provide nutrition counseling, chronic disease management, health education, and support programs for people living with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure. Healthcare professionals work together to create coordinated care plans that help patients better understand their health while encouraging healthy habits. The article explains that bringing medical, dental, and integrated behavioral health services together helps patients receive more complete and personalized care.

Families benefit from this coordinated model throughout every stage of life. Children can receive routine checkups, immunizations, developmental screenings, and school physicals. Adults have access to preventive care, chronic disease management, and women's and men's health services, while older adults receive ongoing care that helps them manage changing health needs and maintain their independence.

Accessibility is another defining feature discussed in the article. Many community health center locations offer flexible scheduling, multilingual services, patient education, care coordination, and assistance connecting patients with additional community resources. Some also provide transportation assistance that helps reduce barriers to receiving medical care. The article notes that improving access to care helps patients maintain better health over time.

The article concludes that offering primary care, integrated behavioral health support, dental care, and preventive health services through one coordinated healthcare team makes it easier for individuals and families to receive comprehensive care that supports both immediate health concerns and long-term wellness.

How Can a Community Health Center Help You? features insights from Sheila A. Berschauer, Healthcare Services Expert of Moses Lake, Washington, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation