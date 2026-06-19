In HelloNation, Home Building Expert Ren Ferguson Discusses New Home Construction Timelines

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines the phases that influence construction timeline expectations for new homes in counties outside of Idaho Falls.

How long does new home construction typically take in counties outside of Idaho Falls? HelloNation answers this question in an article that explains the phases that shape the construction timeline for building a new home.

Ren Ferguson - CEO, Copper Creek Homes Speed Speed

The HelloNation article features insights from Ren Ferguson of Copper Creek Homes. The article explains that new home construction involves multiple stages that must be carefully coordinated, including permitting, foundation work, framing, inspections, and interior selections.

The construction timeline typically begins with permitting and site preparation. According to the article, securing permits can take several weeks depending on design complexity and local requirements in counties outside of Idaho Falls. Site preparation tasks such as clearing land, grading the lot, and preparing utilities must also be completed before foundation work can begin.

Foundation work is the next major phase in new home construction. The article notes that pouring concrete for slabs, crawlspaces, or basements requires stable weather conditions to cure properly. In Eastern Idaho, seasonal snow or heavy rain can affect foundation work and influence the overall construction timeline.

Once foundation work is complete, framing begins and the home's structure becomes visible. The article explains that framing includes constructing walls, roof systems, and floor structures. This stage allows subcontractors to begin planning the installation of mechanical systems, which is essential to keeping the construction timeline moving forward.

Framing also depends on the availability of materials and labor. The article notes that delays in lumber or engineered materials can extend new home construction schedules. Builders often place material orders early to help ensure framing can proceed without interruption.

After framing is completed, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are installed. These systems must undergo multiple inspections to confirm compliance with local building codes. The article explains that inspections play a critical role in the construction timeline because each stage must be approved before the project can proceed.

Exterior work is another stage that can influence new home construction schedules. Roofing, siding, and window installation are often dependent on weather conditions. The article notes that seasonal weather in Eastern Idaho may slow exterior work, particularly during winter months.

Interior selections are another factor that affects the construction timeline. Flooring, cabinetry, paint, and fixtures must be chosen early to avoid delays. The article explains that when homeowners make interior selections promptly, builders can coordinate subcontractors more effectively and maintain steady progress.

The final stage of new home construction involves completing inspections and obtaining approval for occupancy. Local building officials verify that the home meets all safety and building standards before the homeowners can move in. The article notes that final inspections ensure the home complies with code requirements in counties outside of Idaho Falls.

The article concludes that new home construction timelines depend on careful coordination of foundation work, framing, inspections, and interior selections. Weather conditions, material availability, and permit approval can all influence the construction timeline. Homeowners who stay informed and communicate regularly with their builder can help ensure their new home construction project proceeds as smoothly as possible.

New Home Construction Timelines features insights from Ren Ferguson, Home Building Expert of Idaho Falls, ID, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation