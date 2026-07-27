In HelloNation, Home Care Experts Marvin McBride & Christina Getz Discuss When Families Should Consider Home Care

The article explains how recognizing early changes can help families provide the right support before a crisis develops.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the signs it's time for home care?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Home Care Experts Marvin McBride and Christina Getz of ComForCare Home Care in Winter Haven and NW Tampa, FL. The article explains how recognizing subtle changes in daily routines can help families determine when home care may improve safety, independence, and quality of life for an aging loved one.

Christina Getz & Marvin McBride - ComForCare Home Care of Winter Haven/NW Tampa, FL

The HelloNation article explains that deciding when to introduce home care is one of the most personal choices a family can make. Many older adults want to remain in the comfort of their own homes for as long as possible, but small changes in everyday routines may signal that additional support would be beneficial. According to the article, recognizing these changes early allows families to make thoughtful decisions rather than waiting until an emergency occurs.

One of the first signs discussed in the article is difficulty managing medications. Missed doses, confusion about prescriptions, or taking medication at the wrong time can lead to serious health concerns. The article explains that caregivers providing in-home care can offer medication reminders while encouraging seniors to remain as independent as possible. Addressing these concerns early often prevents minor issues from becoming more significant health challenges.

Changes in eating habits may also indicate that additional support is needed. Preparing healthy meals requires planning, shopping, and cooking, tasks that can become more difficult over time. The article notes that an empty refrigerator, expired food, or unexplained weight loss may suggest that meal preparation has become challenging. Through senior care services, caregivers can assist with grocery shopping and meal preparation while helping older adults continue living comfortably at home.

The article also emphasizes the importance of paying attention to mobility. Frequent slips, trips, or falls may signal that everyday activities have become harder to manage safely. Even when injuries are minor, repeated falls can reduce confidence and limit independence. Elder care services can provide assistance with walking, transfers, and other daily activities while helping reduce hazards throughout the home. This support often allows seniors to remain active while continuing familiar routines.

Personal hygiene is another area where families may notice meaningful changes. Wearing the same clothing repeatedly, skipping bathing, or struggling with grooming tasks may reflect physical limitations rather than personal preference. The article explains that home care providers can offer respectful assistance with these activities while preserving dignity and encouraging independence whenever possible.

The HelloNation article also discusses changes in housekeeping and social engagement. Laundry, dishes, or clutter that begin to accumulate may indicate that household responsibilities have become more physically demanding. At the same time, withdrawing from hobbies, family visits, or community activities may suggest loneliness or declining confidence. Companion care helps address both practical and emotional needs by providing social interaction while supporting participation in favorite activities. Combined with in-home care, these services can help seniors maintain routines that contribute to overall well-being.

The article concludes that there is no single moment when home care becomes the right choice for every family. Instead, recognizing changes involving medication reminders, meal preparation, mobility, household routines, and social interaction can help families determine when additional support may be beneficial. Thoughtfully planned senior care, compassionate elder care, and personalized companion care allow many older adults to continue living safely and comfortably at home while giving families greater confidence and peace of mind.

Signs It's Time for Home Care features insights from Marvin McBride and Christina Getz, Home Care Experts of Winter Haven, FL, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation