The article explains how ductless mini-splits can provide efficient, flexible heating and cooling for garages, additions, and other spaces beyond the reach of traditional ductwork.

HERMISTON, Ore., Aug. 17, 2026 Is a ductless mini-split a smart option for heating and cooling garages or home additions in Eastern Oregon? That's the question addressed in a HelloNation article featuring advice from HVAC Expert Becky Hayden of Eastern Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning LLC. The article outlines why these systems are often the preferred solution when traditional ductwork won't do the job.

Becky Hayden -Owner- Eastern Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning LLC Speed Speed

According to the article, homeowners in Eastern Oregon frequently deal with comfort problems in garages, bonus rooms, and additions. These areas often sit outside the reach of the main HVAC system or receive limited airflow. A ductless mini-split provides an effective way to condition these spaces without expanding or altering existing ductwork.

The article explains how a ductless mini-split works. Each system uses an outdoor compressor connected to one or more indoor air handlers. These units deliver air directly into the space, offering heating and cooling without relying on ducts. This setup makes them especially helpful in Eastern Oregon, where outdoor temperatures can shift significantly between seasons.

When homes are expanded, the article notes, the original HVAC equipment often can't keep up with the added space. Upgrading the main system or extending ductwork can be expensive and invasive. In many cases, homeowners turn to a ductless mini-split as a standalone home addition HVAC solution. It handles the extra space independently, preventing strain on the central system.

Garages create a similar challenge. Many begin as unconditioned spaces but are later used as offices, workshops, or gyms. The article explains that tying a garage into the main HVAC system can reduce overall efficiency. For garage heating and cooling, a separate mini-split allows the homeowner to use the system only when needed, helping to save energy.

Energy efficiency is one of the strongest benefits of ductless heating and cooling, as highlighted in the article. Traditional systems lose energy through ductwork, especially if it is old or poorly insulated. A ductless mini-split avoids those losses by sending air straight into the room. This efficiency can make a difference in Eastern Oregon's extreme seasonal temperatures.

The article also explains the value of zoned temperature control. Each indoor unit can be managed separately, allowing homeowners to adjust heating and cooling based on how each space is used. That way, garages and additions don't need to be conditioned continuously. This makes ductless heating and cooling a practical, energy-saving choice.

Mini-split installation is another advantage mentioned. Units can be mounted on walls or ceilings and require only a small opening for wiring and refrigerant lines. In finished spaces or older homes, this kind of low-disruption installation makes it easier to add comfort without major remodeling.

Cold-weather performance is also covered in the article. Many modern Eastern Oregon mini-split systems are built to perform well in lower temperatures. Even in winter, the right system design can provide steady heating without relying on backup equipment.

The article goes on to note that ductless mini-splits tend to be quieter than traditional systems. This makes them a good fit for rooms used as bedrooms or offices. Maintenance is also simpler, as there is no ductwork to service. Most upkeep involves regular filter cleaning and occasional professional inspections.

The article does caution that mini-split installation can come with a higher upfront cost compared to basic heating options. Some homeowners may also find the visible indoor units less appealing. In larger garages or additions, multiple units might be needed for even coverage. These points are worth reviewing before making a final decision.

"Is a Ductless Mini-Split a Good Choice for Additions & Garages in Eastern Oregon?" features insights from Becky Hayden, HVAC Expert of Hermiston, OR, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation