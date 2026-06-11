In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Reid Sittler of Quality Heating and Cooling Explains Why Air Conditioner Performance Declines During Humid Akron Summers

The article examines how humidity, airflow restrictions, and dirty coils affect cooling efficiency and indoor comfort.

AKRON, Ohio, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does air conditioner performance often decline during humid Akron summers? HelloNation has published a piece that answers this question by examining how high humidity, airflow restrictions, and coil cleanliness affect cooling performance and comfort.

Reid Sittler, President

The HelloNation article explains that humid Akron summers place additional demands on air conditioning systems, as they must cool the air while also removing moisture. This dual responsibility requires more energy and can cause systems to run longer than homeowners expect, even when equipment is functioning properly.

According to the article, high humidity makes indoor air feel warmer because moisture retains heat. As humidity levels increase, cooling systems often need to run for longer periods to reach the thermostat setting. The article notes that this can result in uneven cooling, with some areas of a home feeling comfortable while others remain warm or sticky.

A major focus of the article is the importance of airflow during humid weather. Proper airflow across indoor and outdoor coils allows an air conditioner to remove heat and moisture efficiently. When airflow becomes restricted, both cooling performance and humidity control can suffer.

The article highlights dirty condenser coils as one of the most overlooked causes of reduced air conditioner performance. Outdoor condenser coils release heat from the refrigerant, but dirt, leaves, dust, grass clippings, and seasonal debris can accumulate on their surfaces. The article explains that this buildup restricts airflow, making it more difficult for the system to transfer heat effectively. As a result, the air conditioner may run longer while delivering less cooling.

The article also discusses the importance of evaporator coil cleaning. Indoor evaporator coils can collect dust, mildew, and other contaminants that interfere with airflow and heat absorption. When airflow across the evaporator coil becomes restricted, the system cannot remove heat and moisture as effectively. The article notes that this can leave homeowners feeling uncomfortable even when indoor temperatures appear to be within the desired range.

Another factor addressed in the article is airflow restriction caused by dirty air filters. Reduced airflow limits the movement of conditioned air throughout the home and can prevent critical system components from operating efficiently. During humid Akron summers, these restrictions often become more noticeable because the cooling system is already working harder to manage moisture levels.

The HelloNation article also explains that low refrigerant can contribute to performance issues. Refrigerant transfers heat during the cooling process, and low levels reduce the system's ability to cool effectively. During periods of high humidity, refrigerant-related problems can become increasingly apparent as system demand rises.

While system sizing can influence overall performance, the article emphasizes that many humidity-related comfort complaints stem from airflow and maintenance concerns. Even a properly sized system may struggle if condenser coils are dirty, evaporator coils require cleaning, or airflow is restricted.

The article notes that HVAC professionals, including those at Quality Heating and Cooling in Akron, Ohio, frequently observe dirty coils and airflow restrictions among the most common causes of humidity-related cooling problems. Regular maintenance, including condenser coil cleaning, evaporator coil cleaning, air filter replacement, refrigerant checks, and airflow inspections, can help improve efficiency and support better humidity control throughout the summer months.

The article concludes that understanding the relationship between humidity, airflow, and system maintenance helps homeowners make informed decisions about cooling performance. Addressing coil cleanliness, airflow restriction, and refrigerant issues can improve comfort, reduce unnecessary strain on equipment, and support more efficient operation during Akron's most humid summer conditions.

Why AC Struggles in Humid Akron Summers features insights from Reid Sittler, an HVAC expert at Quality Heating and Cooling in Akron, Ohio, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation