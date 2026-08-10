In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Grace Frank Discusses Why Mixed-Use Properties Are Gaining Ground

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why are mixed-use properties becoming more popular in Chattanooga? According to a HelloNation article, these developments are attracting both investors and tenants by offering dual income streams and creating vibrant, walkable communities. Grace Frank of Grace Frank Group explains that while mixed-use investments carry added complexities, they provide long-term growth opportunities that make them a compelling option in today's real estate market.

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Mixed-use properties combine commercial and residential uses in a single building, often with shops or offices on the ground floor and apartments above. This structure allows investors to draw income from two tenant groups, balancing cash flow even when one sector slows. Residential demand may remain steady during periods when commercial leasing softens, and vice versa.

In Chattanooga, demand for mixed-use properties is strongest in areas undergoing revitalization. Neighborhoods near downtown, universities, and busy corridors are seeing increased interest from developers and tenants alike. For residents, the convenience of living within walking distance of shops and services is a major appeal. For businesses, a built-in customer base from upstairs tenants offers added stability.

Financing mixed-use properties can be more complicated than financing single-use buildings. Many lenders classify them as commercial, which often means higher down payments and stricter loan requirements. Investors should review financing terms carefully and consider working with local banks or credit unions that understand the Chattanooga market. While the process requires extra effort, the potential for stronger returns can make it worthwhile.

Zoning regulations also play an important role. Not all properties are approved for both commercial and residential use, and rezoning can involve significant time and expense. Investors should confirm zoning classifications in advance and check for restrictions related to business types, signage, or property modifications. Understanding these rules before purchase helps avoid costly delays.

Tenant planning is another factor to evaluate. The type of commercial tenant on the ground floor can directly affect the appeal of residential units above. A coffee shop or professional office may complement apartment living, while a late-night bar could discourage renters. Choosing the right tenant mix is essential for long-term property stability.

Site evaluation goes beyond zoning and tenant planning. Parking availability, building accessibility, and overall condition of the property all influence tenant satisfaction. Older buildings may require upgrades to meet code or improve efficiency, which should be accounted for in financial projections. Careful site analysis ensures that the investment is both functional and competitive.

Negotiation also plays a large role in mixed-use transactions. These properties involve multiple stakeholders, including business tenants, residential renters, lenders, and sometimes city planners. Each has different priorities, and structuring agreements that balance those needs requires experience. Investors who understand both commercial and residential leases are better equipped to maximize property value.

Despite the challenges, mixed-use properties align with broader lifestyle and economic trends. Many people prefer to live in areas where they can walk to work, dining, and entertainment. Cities support these developments because they boost local tax bases, reduce traffic congestion, and strengthen neighborhood connections. For investors, this translates into steady long-term demand.

Success with mixed-use real estate depends on preparation and strategy. By evaluating financing, zoning, tenant planning, and site details, investors can tap into a segment of the market that combines stability with growth. Chattanooga's evolving real estate landscape makes these properties an increasingly valuable choice for those seeking both income potential and community impact.

Why Mixed-Use Properties Are Gaining Ground in Chattanooga provides deeper insight into the opportunities and challenges of this investment type. This is according to Grace Frank, Real Estate Expert of Chattanooga, TN, who shares her expert perspective in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation