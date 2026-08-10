In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Wadih El Khoury Explains Florida Auto Insurance Laws

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should Florida drivers really know about auto insurance laws? A HelloNation article featuring Wadih El Khoury of Florida Insurance Agency offers a straightforward explanation of what the law requires and what drivers actually need to stay protected. With complex rules and unfamiliar terms, understanding the differences between required and optional coverage is more important than ever.

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Florida operates under a no-fault system, meaning drivers typically rely on their own insurance after an accident, regardless of who caused it. At the center of this system is personal injury protection, or PIP coverage. According to the article, PIP helps pay for medical bills and lost wages after an accident. It applies even when the insured driver is at fault, making it a required part of auto insurance in Florida.

Another requirement under Florida's auto insurance laws is property damage liability. This coverage pays for damage a driver causes to another person's property, usually their car. But the article explains that required minimums often fall short in real-world accidents involving multiple or newer vehicles, where repair costs can climb quickly.

Despite meeting legal standards, the article emphasizes that basic policies may not offer enough protection. Wadih El Khoury explains how optional coverages like collision coverage and uninsured motorist coverage fill important gaps. Collision coverage pays to repair or replace the policyholder's vehicle after an accident, even if they're at fault. Without it, drivers could face large out-of-pocket costs.

Uninsured motorist coverage (UM) protects drivers when they are hit by someone who has no insurance or not enough to cover the damage. As the article notes, uninsured drivers remain a concern in Florida despite legal requirements. UM helps cover medical costs and related expenses when the other driver can't pay.

Insurance Expert Wadih El Khoury also points out that as cities like Lakeland grow and traffic increases, the risk of accidents rises. Families and younger drivers may face higher exposure, making stronger coverage choices more practical. He encourages drivers to think beyond what's required and consider how well their policy would actually perform in a serious accident.

Florida's PIP coverage has limits. The article explains that severe injuries can quickly exceed those limits, which is why relying on PIP alone may not be enough. Adding uninsured motorist coverage can help fill this gap and reduce long-term financial stress.

The HelloNation article also recommends that drivers review their policies regularly. Changes such as adding a teen driver, purchasing a new vehicle, or adjusting a commute may affect risk and should trigger a coverage check. Drivers with newer vehicles or loans may benefit more from collision coverage, while those with older cars may need a different approach.

Understanding what Florida's auto insurance laws do not require is also essential. For example, liability for injuries caused to others is not included in the state minimum. Without added coverage, a serious accident could lead to personal financial exposure.

Choosing the right auto insurance isn't about buying every option available. It's about understanding how personal injury protection, property damage liability, collision coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage work together. The article urges drivers to evaluate coverage based on risk, not just price, in order to make better long-term decisions.

The article, Understanding Florida's Auto Insurance Laws: PIP, UM, & What You Really Need features insights from Wadih El Khoury, Insurance Expert of Lakeland, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation