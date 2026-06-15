The article outlines how appraisal, restoration, and proper servicing help preserve heirloom value, condition, and long-term significance.

BUCKHEAD, Ga., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should someone do first when they receive inherited jewelry that carries both emotional and financial value? According to a HelloNation article, the best approach begins with awareness and professional guidance. Jewelry Expert Olivia Bateman of LeeBrant Jewelry and Watch Company in Buckhead explains how proper jewelry appraisal, careful cleaning, and thoughtful jewelry restoration ensure that treasured heirlooms remain beautiful and secure for years to come.

Olivia Bateman, Marketing Associate Speed Speed

The HelloNation feature begins by reminding readers that inherited jewelry is more than an accessory. It is a piece of family history, connecting generations through craftsmanship and sentiment. Before wearing or storing these valuable items, Bateman advises starting with a professional jewelry appraisal. This crucial first step helps determine authenticity, materials, and current market value. In some cases, it can even uncover hidden details such as rare gemstones or antique designs that add both financial and historical significance to the piece.

Olivia Bateman emphasizes that a jewelry appraisal is also essential for insurance purposes. Knowing the exact worth of inherited jewelry allows families to properly protect their investment while preserving its story. LeeBrant Jewelry's appraisers, trained in both modern and vintage jewelry evaluation, provide clients with detailed reports that document the piece's history and craftsmanship. This clarity gives owners confidence and peace of mind when deciding how to store, wear, or display their heirloom pieces.

After an appraisal, Bateman recommends scheduling light jewelry servicing. Over the years, inherited pieces may accumulate dust, oils, or residue, dulling their appearance. Gentle jewelry restoration—including professional polishing, prong tightening, and inspection revives brilliance while ensuring structural security. At LeeBrant Jewelry, the focus is on heirloom jewelry care that enhances beauty without erasing character. Their expert jewelers use precise methods to maintain the piece's authenticity while preparing it for future wear.

The HelloNation article highlights that restoration is as much about respect as it is about repair. Olivia Bateman and her team at LeeBrant Jewelry approach each vintage jewelry piece with an understanding of its sentimental and artistic value. They strive to balance preservation and renewal, so the jewelry retains its original charm while gaining the strength it needs for continued use. Whether it's a century-old ring or a delicate brooch, the goal is to keep the item wearable and meaningful for future generations.

In addition to restoration, Bateman encourages owners to consider practical guidance on how and when to wear inherited jewelry. Some items are durable enough for daily use, while others may be better reserved for special occasions. In certain cases, she suggests reimagining pieces through redesign, transforming an heirloom brooch into a pendant or updating a vintage ring with new prongs or settings. These adjustments allow family treasures to adapt to modern lifestyles while preserving their legacy.

Olivia Bateman notes that jewelry servicing can also uncover valuable insight into the craftsmanship of older designs. Vintage jewelry often reflects techniques and materials that differ from those used today. Understanding these nuances helps owners appreciate the artistry behind their inherited pieces. Through careful evaluation and servicing, LeeBrant Jewelry ensures that every customer not only preserves their heirloom jewelry but also deepens their understanding of its origin and value.

The process of caring for inherited jewelry extends beyond physical upkeep; it's about honoring heritage. As Bateman explains, every piece tells a story, and that story continues when it's cared for properly. A jewelry appraisal provides clarity, jewelry restoration brings new life, and professional jewelry servicing ensures continued protection. Together, these steps ensure each heirloom passes gracefully from one generation to the next.

At LeeBrant Jewelry and Watch Company, Olivia Bateman and her team see heirloom jewelry care as an act of preservation and gratitude. Their clients trust them to handle sentimental pieces with precision and respect. Whether restoring a vintage jewelry piece or simply performing a light cleaning, the LeeBrant approach centers on maintaining authenticity while enhancing beauty. This balance reflects the company's long-standing dedication to craftsmanship and service excellence across Buckhead and the greater Atlanta area.

Ultimately, as HelloNation highlights, caring for inherited jewelry is not just about maintenance; it's about connection. Each family heirloom carries emotion, artistry, and legacy. By partnering with experts who understand both the technical and personal aspects of jewelry servicing, owners can ensure that these meaningful pieces continue to shine for generations.

How to Care for Jewelry You've Just Inherited features insights from Olivia Bateman, Jewelry Expert of Buckhead, GA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation