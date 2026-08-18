The article explains how early care, documentation, and maintenance help protect long-term watch value and performance.

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should a new Rolex owner do right after making their purchase? According to a HelloNation article, the first few days are crucial for protecting the watch's beauty and long-term value. The article explains how small, intentional steps can safeguard authenticity, performance, and the overall luxury-watch value for which Rolex is known.

Tanya Villanueva, Marketing Associate Speed Speed

The feature begins by explaining that Rolex care starts the moment the watch leaves the store. Documenting the purchase is the first essential step. Taking clear photos of the box, warranty card, serial number, and receipts ensures proof of authenticity and ownership. Keeping digital copies of these files offers added security in case the originals are lost. This habit of thorough watch documentation gives peace of mind and supports the watch's legitimacy for insurance or future resale.

At LeeBrant Jewelry and Watch Company in Sandy Springs, Tanya Villauneva often sees how strong early habits influence a timepiece's long-term condition. She notes that a new Rolex owner who takes time to organize records and protect them properly sets the foundation for effective Rolex maintenance later on. A complete set of papers not only proves ownership but also adds context and heritage to the piece, details that collectors value deeply.

The HelloNation article advises owners to store the original box and documents in a safe or a safe deposit box. Even though these items might seem secondary to the watch itself, they play a key role in preserving the value of a luxury watch. Tanya Villauneva points out that keeping them intact and protected helps ensure that when it's time for resale or appraisal, the watch remains desirable to collectors and service professionals alike.

Beyond paperwork, understanding how the watch works is equally vital. The article reminds new owners to read the manual and get familiar with winding and setting procedures. Rolex movements are designed for precision, but even minor handling errors can lead to unnecessary wear. For example, Villauneva cautions against setting the time or date between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., when the internal gears are most active. Simple awareness prevents accidental strain on the movement.

As part of a consistent Rolex care routine, new owners are encouraged to mark their calendars for future servicing. Scheduling the first Rolex service around the five-year mark keeps the movement lubricated and ensures seals remain watertight. Regular maintenance not only sustains accuracy but also prevents costly repairs later. At LeeBrant Jewelry, Villauneva emphasizes that Rolex maintenance is less about fixing problems and more about preventing them before they occur.

The article also discusses how a new Rolex owner can maintain performance between services. Avoiding exposure to magnetic fields, moisture, or extreme temperature changes helps keep the watch running as intended. Storing it in a safe location when not in use and wiping it down with a soft cloth helps reduce wear on both the metal and the crystal. These simple, thoughtful habits exemplify proper Rolex care and timepiece responsibility.

Villauneva and her team at LeeBrant Jewelry often work with clients who have owned their watches for decades. She observes that those who followed early steps such as proper documentation, secure storage, and timely servicing tend to enjoy exceptional performance over the years. Their watches not only retain accuracy but also maintain the luxury watch value that makes Rolex such a lasting investment.

The article concludes by reminding readers that while care and precision matter, a Rolex is made to be worn. Villauneva encourages owners to enjoy their watches daily, viewing them as living expressions of craftsmanship and achievement. Regularly wearing a Rolex keeps the automatic movement engaged, supporting consistent lubrication and reliability. A watch that's both used and cared for will continue to function and shine for generations.

In essence, LeeBrant Jewelry's advice combines practicality with appreciation. For a new Rolex owner, these first steps documentation, protection, maintenance, and mindful use—are small but significant ways to ensure lasting satisfaction. As Villauneva notes, it's not just about owning a fine watch, but about preserving the artistry and value behind it.

Smart First Steps for New Rolex Owners features insights from Tanya Villauneva, Jewelry Expert of Roswell, GA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation