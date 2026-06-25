The article highlights how debris removal, trimming perennials, and edging support turf health and strengthen summer lawns.

GLEN ROCK, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does spring cleanup play such a critical role in maintaining a healthy lawn through the summer months? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Landscaping Expert Michael Tarleton of TLC Landscaping.

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The HelloNation article explains that spring cleanup is a foundational step for improving lawn health in Bergen County. After winter, lawns are often covered with leaves, sticks, and organic material that can block sunlight, trap moisture, and hinder turf growth. Performing thorough debris removal early in the season allows turf to recover more quickly and supports a stronger summer lawn.

Debris removal is one of the most important components of spring cleanup. Clearing away matted leaves and organic buildup improves air circulation and allows sunlight to reach the soil. This process helps regulate moisture levels and reduces the risk of fungal issues, which can negatively impact lawn health. In Bergen County, where spring conditions can vary, proper debris removal ensures turf can establish evenly before summer.

Trimming perennials is another key aspect of spring cleanup that contributes to lawn health. Removing dead or overgrown plant material reduces the risk of pests and disease while allowing more sunlight and nutrients to reach surrounding turf. Trimming perennials also encourages fresh growth and helps maintain a balanced landscape as the season progresses.

Edging garden beds plays an important role in maintaining both appearance and function. Clean, defined edging prevents grass from spreading into planting areas and ensures that water and nutrients are directed where they are needed most. Proper edging supports turf growth while improving the overall structure of the landscape during spring cleanup.

Moisture control is another benefit of spring cleanup. Debris left on the lawn can trap excess moisture, creating conditions that lead to mold, disease, and weakened turf. By removing this material, homeowners in Bergen County create a healthier environment that promotes consistent lawn health and supports a thriving summer lawn.

Spring cleanup also provides an opportunity to assess lawn conditions. Identifying compacted soil, bare spots, or drainage issues early allows homeowners to plan additional treatments that improve turf performance. Addressing these concerns during spring cleanup ensures the lawn is better prepared to handle summer stress.

Additional benefits of spring cleanup include improving soil quality and supporting long-term turf health. Organic material collected during debris removal can be repurposed as mulch or compost, enriching soil and contributing to a healthier lawn ecosystem. This approach further strengthens lawn health and enhances the resilience of a summer lawn.

Routine spring cleanup also allows homeowners to check irrigation systems and ensure proper watering throughout the growing season. Efficient watering supports consistent turf growth and helps maintain lawn health during warmer months in Bergen County.

The article emphasizes that spring cleanup is essential for creating a strong foundation for a healthy summer lawn. By focusing on debris removal, trimming perennials, and edging, homeowners can significantly improve turf condition and overall lawn health.

Spring Cleanup in Bergen County: Why It Affects Summer Lawn Health features insights from Michael Tarleton, Landscaping Expert of Glen Rock, NJ, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation