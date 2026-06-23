In HelloNation, Medical Billing Expert Rachael Lara Examines United Healthcare Reimbursement Changes Affecting Lactation Providers

The article reviews proposed reimbursement policy changes and their potential impact on lactation services, provider participation, and patient access.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How will United Healthcare reimbursement changes affect lactation providers and families? A newly published HelloNation article featuring insights from Rachael Lara of Sunshyn Credentialing & Medical Billing Group in Nashville, Tennessee, examines proposed reimbursement policy updates and their potential effects on lactation services, insurance coverage, and patient access beginning September 1.

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The article explains that while insurance updates often occur behind the scenes, they can create meaningful changes for both healthcare providers and the families they serve. According to the article, lactation providers may need to review documentation procedures, claim submission practices, and patient communication regarding insurance coverage as reimbursement policies evolve.

For many families, lactation services are viewed as an important part of routine pregnancy and postpartum care. The article notes that these services may include prenatal breastfeeding education, latch support, feeding assessments, milk supply guidance, infant feeding evaluations, and follow-up care after birth. When insurance coverage functions smoothly, families can focus on feeding concerns rather than billing questions. Changes to reimbursement policies, however, can make the process more complicated.

A key point highlighted in the article is the distinction between coverage and reimbursement. Insurance coverage means a health plan recognizes a service as an eligible benefit, while reimbursement refers to how providers are paid under the insurer's rules and claim requirements. The article explains that a service may remain covered even when reimbursement methods change, creating confusion for families who expect insurance coverage to eliminate financial concerns.

One of the most significant proposed changes discussed in the article involves HCPCS code S9443, which many International Board Certified Lactation Consultants use to bill United Healthcare for lactation services. Under the proposed policy, reimbursement for this code would only apply when billed for the mother. Claims submitted with the infant as the patient would no longer qualify for reimbursement.

The article explains why this proposal has generated concern among lactation providers. Breastfeeding care frequently involves both the breastfeeding parent and the infant. During a typical visit, providers may assess feeding effectiveness, latch quality, milk transfer, weight concerns, oral function, positioning, and other factors that directly influence breastfeeding outcomes. While families often view the appointment as support for the parent, much of the clinical evaluation may involve the infant.

According to the article, this creates a potential challenge because reimbursement policies can directly affect how lactation services are delivered. Families should not expect infants to stop receiving care during appointments, but providers may face situations where they are expected to evaluate and support infants without a clear reimbursement pathway for that portion of the visit.

The article further notes that some providers may be forced to make difficult business decisions if reimbursement becomes less predictable. Some practices may continue offering comprehensive care despite receiving payment for only part of the service. Others may determine that the additional administrative and financial burden is not sustainable. In certain cases, providers may reevaluate their participation in the United Healthcare network.

Administrative responsibilities represent another concern addressed in the article. Independent practices often manage patient care and business operations with limited staff. Changes involving coding requirements, claim submission procedures, documentation standards, or reimbursement policies can increase the time spent correcting claims, responding to denials, and pursuing unpaid services.

Patient access is also a significant consideration. The article explains that breastfeeding support is often time-sensitive, particularly when families are dealing with feeding difficulties, painful nursing, low milk supply, or infant weight concerns. If fewer lactation providers remain in network, patients may encounter fewer appointment options, longer wait times, greater travel distances, or increased reliance on out-of-network care.

The article concludes that the proposed United Healthcare reimbursement changes demonstrate how insurance decisions can affect much more than administrative paperwork. Reimbursement policies influence provider participation, practice operations, and patient access to care. As the proposed implementation date approaches, both providers and families may be watching closely to understand how these changes could shape access to lactation services in the future.

United Healthcare Reimbursement Policy Changes Affecting Lactation Providers features insights from Rachael Lara, Medical Billing Expert of Nashville, Tennessee, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation