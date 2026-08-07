In HelloNation, Optometry Expert Dr. Spencer Franz Explains Aging Vision Care

The article explains how vision changes after age 40 and how regular eye care can support comfort and long-term eye health.

ROSWELL, N.M., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens to your vision after age 40? A HelloNation article featuring Dr. Spencer Franz of The Eye Site in Roswell, New Mexico, outlines how vision changes with age and what steps people in Roswell can take to protect their eye health and comfort well into later years.

Dr. Spencer Franz - Optometrist /Owner - The Eye Site Speed Speed

The article begins by explaining how common it is for people to notice changes in their ability to focus up close. Simple tasks such as reading a phone or checking a label can become more difficult. According to Dr. Franz, these shifts are a normal part of aging and often signal the start of presbyopia, a condition where the eye's lens becomes less flexible over time.

Early signs of presbyopia may include eye strain, headaches, or the need to hold reading material farther away. Many people adapt slowly and may not realize how much effort their eyes are making. Increased sensitivity to lighting is another common sign. After forty, more light is needed to read clearly, especially in dim environments like restaurants or offices.

One of the most familiar solutions is reading glasses. These are designed for close-up work and can restore clarity for specific tasks like sewing or using a smartphone. However, reading glasses only correct near vision and must be removed for distance use. For those seeking a more seamless option, progressive lenses provide a more flexible solution.

Progressive lenses offer a gradual transition between near, intermediate, and far distances. Dr. Franz recommends them for people who regularly shift focus between screens, paperwork, and driving. This lens style reduces the need to switch between multiple pairs of glasses and supports more natural visual transitions during daily routines.

As people age, intermediate vision becomes more important. Screens, dashboards, and kitchen counters all fall into this range. The article explains that lenses designed for this middle distance can help reduce fatigue and improve comfort, especially during long workdays or household tasks.

Dry eyes are also common after forty. Tear production often slows down with age, leading to discomfort or blurred vision. Screen use and dry climates can make this worse. Managing dryness supports more stable vision and reduces irritation. Glare sensitivity can increase as well. Bright indoor lights and headlights at night may cause more discomfort than before. Anti-reflective coatings help reduce glare and improve contrast, which makes activities like night driving safer and more comfortable.

Eye health risks also increase with age. Dr. Franz emphasizes that regular eye exams are essential after the age of 40. Many people adjust to small changes in vision without realizing their clarity has declined. Routine exams ensure prescriptions remain accurate and allow early detection of more serious conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, or macular degeneration. Early detection is key to managing these conditions before they interfere with daily life.

Lifestyle habits also play a role. Long periods of screen use, poor lighting, and lack of breaks can make symptoms worse. The article encourages small changes, like improving lighting or adjusting screen height, to reduce eye strain. In Roswell, many adults spend time driving, working outdoors, or using digital devices. Vision support that addresses both near and far tasks can make those routines easier and more comfortable.

Dr. Franz reminds readers that aging vision does not mean vision loss. With the right eyewear, proactive care, and regular checkups, most people can maintain strong, functional vision well into later life. Reading glasses, progressive lenses, and dry eye treatment all play a role in managing these natural changes.

Eye Health & Aging: How Vision Changes After 40 & What to Do About It features insights from Dr. Spencer Franz, Optometry Expert of Roswell, New Mexico, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation