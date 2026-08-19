The article explains how physical therapy improves mobility, flexibility, and movement patterns for long-term pain management.

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does physical therapy help relieve back and neck pain in Fairport and the Greater Rochester area? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue of STAR Physical Therapy in Fairport, New York, explaining how physical therapy supports improved mobility, strength, stamina, and long-term recovery for patients managing chronic pain.

Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue - Owner/Physical Therapist - STAR Physical Therapy Speed Speed

The article explains that back pain and neck pain affect many people throughout Fairport and Greater Rochester, often interfering with work, exercise, sleep, and everyday movement. According to the article, some patients develop discomfort after injuries, while others experience gradual pain caused by postural stress, repetitive movements, or muscle imbalances. Physical therapy is commonly recommended because it focuses on improving movement patterns and reducing strain without relying only on medication.

The HelloNation article describes how treatment often begins with a thorough physical therapy evaluation. During the appointment, therapists review medical history, discuss symptoms, and observe movement patterns that may contribute to discomfort. Posture, flexibility, strength, and joint mobility are commonly assessed to identify areas requiring attention. The article explains that this information helps therapists create treatment plans tailored to each patient's condition and activity level.

Many cases of back pain and neck pain are connected to muscle imbalances or poor movement habits that place extra stress on the spine. The article notes that physical therapy helps address these problems through guided exercises designed to improve strength, flexibility, and stability. Strengthening the muscles that support the spine can help reduce accumulated stress on painful areas while improving movement efficiency during daily activities.

Stretching exercises are also discussed as an important part of treatment. Increased tension in muscles that support the back, shoulders, hips, or neck. According to the article, gentle stretching helps improve flexibility and reduce stiffness, allowing patients to move more comfortably. Better flexibility may also support a healthier posture, helping reduce strain on the neck and lower back over time.

The article further explains that hands-on treatment techniques are often included during physical therapy sessions for back pain and neck pain. Therapists may use manual therapy methods to improve joint movement, reduce muscle tension, and promote relaxation in areas affected by stiffness or inflammation. These techniques are selected based on the patient's symptoms and comfort level during treatment.

Posture education is another major focus discussed in the article. Prolonged and poor posture while sitting, driving, or using electronic devices can place accumulated stress. The article explains that physical therapists help patients recognize habits contributing to discomfort while encouraging movement strategies that support relief and better alignment throughout the day.

Patients recovering from injuries or extended inactivity may also benefit from balance and mobility training. The HelloNation article notes that limited movement or immobilization can cause certain muscles to weaken while other areas of the body compensate. These compensation patterns can increase back pain and neck pain over time. A structured physical therapy program helps restore balanced movement and improve overall body mechanics.

Consistency is emphasized throughout the article as an important part of recovery. Patients are often encouraged to continue exercises at home between appointments to reinforce progress made during treatment sessions. Physical Therapy Expert Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue explains in the article that regular exercise and ongoing communication with therapists help support long-term mobility, flexibility, strength, stamina, and pain management while reducing the likelihood of future flare-ups.

The article concludes that physical therapy offers many Fairport and Greater Rochester patients a supportive and structured approach to managing back pain and neck pain. Through guided movement, education, and individualized care, patients can improve comfort and return to daily activities with greater confidence.

How Does Physical Therapy Help Relieve Back and Neck Pain in Fairport and the Greater Rochester Area? Features insights from Dr. Kali Spoto LaRue, Physical Therapy Expert of Fairport, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation