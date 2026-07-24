In HelloNation, Pool & Landscaping Expert Tina Possehn Wolbers Discusses What Pool Opening & Closing Services Include

The article highlights how seasonal pool service simplifies pool maintenance and protects backyard pools year-round.

LANSING, Mich., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is included with pool opening and closing services, and how do they support pool ownership? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article, which features insights from Tina Possehn Wolbers of Wolbers-Possehn Pools, Ponds and Landscapes.

Tina Possehn Wolbers - President, Wolbers-Possehn Pools, Ponds and Landscapes Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that seasonal pool service plays a key role in maintaining a backyard pool throughout the year. By handling the transition between seasons, pool opening service and pool closing service make pool maintenance more manageable and allow homeowners to focus on enjoying their space.

Pool opening service marks the beginning of the swimming season. One of the first steps is removing the pool cover, which has protected the pool during colder months. The pool cover is carefully cleaned and stored, helping extend its lifespan and prepare it for future use. Once removed, the backyard pool begins to take shape as a clean and inviting environment.

Another important part of pool opening service is reconnecting and inspecting pool equipment. Pumps, filters, and circulation systems are checked to ensure they are functioning properly. This step helps restore water flow and sets the foundation for effective pool maintenance throughout the season.

Water level adjustments and water balancing are also essential components of pool opening service. Ensuring proper water levels allows systems to run efficiently, while water balancing helps create a safe and comfortable swimming environment. These steps help homeowners enjoy their backyard pool without unnecessary complications.

The article emphasizes that pool opening service and pool closing service are key components of seasonal pool service, helping simplify pool maintenance and reduce the stress of managing a pool. With a structured approach, homeowners can rely on consistent care that keeps their pool in good condition.

Pool closing service prepares the pool for colder months when it is not in use. This process includes lowering the water level to help prevent potential damage. Proper water management during pool closing service helps protect the structure and equipment over time.

Protecting plumbing lines is another critical part of pool closing service. Water is removed from pipes to prevent freezing and expansion, which could lead to damage. Taking these steps ensures that the system remains intact and ready for the next pool opening service.

Securing the pool cover completes the process. A properly fitted pool cover keeps debris out and helps maintain water quality during the off-season. It also makes the next pool opening service easier by reducing the amount of cleaning required.

Seasonal pool service provides a more predictable and low-stress experience for homeowners. Instead of handling every detail themselves, pool owners can rely on professional processes that keep their backyard pool functioning properly year after year.

Beyond maintenance, a well-cared-for backyard pool becomes a space for relaxation and connection. Whether hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet time, the pool adds value to everyday life. Pool opening service and pool closing service support that experience by keeping the pool ready when it matters most.

The HelloNation article concludes that understanding what is included in seasonal pool service helps homeowners set clear expectations and maintain their pool with confidence. With proper pool maintenance, water balancing, and use of a secure pool cover, owning a backyard pool in Lansing becomes both simple and enjoyable.

What Is Included With Pool Opening & Closing Services in Lansing? features insights from Tina Possehn Wolbers, Pool & Landscaping Expert of Lansing, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation