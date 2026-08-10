The article explores how preparation before listing can help homeowners make informed decisions and navigate the selling process with confidence.

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners do before selling their home?

A HelloNation article answers that question through insights from Real Estate Expert Bram Chill.

Bram Chill - Real Estate Broker Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that selling your home often begins well before it appears online. Preparing in advance gives homeowners time to evaluate their property's condition, establish realistic goals, and make informed decisions before entering the real estate market. Taking these early steps can help reduce stress while creating a smoother home selling experience from beginning to end.

According to the article, one of the first priorities when selling your home is taking an honest look at the property's condition. Minor repairs, fresh paint, landscaping, and routine maintenance may improve presentation while helping homeowners avoid unexpected issues during inspections. Addressing these opportunities early allows sellers to choose improvements that fit both their budget and timeline.

The article also emphasizes the importance of understanding the local real estate market before listing a property. Buyer demand, available inventory, and pricing trends can change throughout the year, influencing how a home performs once it becomes available. Looking at comparable sales provides useful information, but the article notes that every property should be evaluated based on its location, condition, updates, and neighborhood appeal.

Developing a thoughtful home pricing strategy is another key part of preparation. The article explains that effective home pricing is based on market data, comparable sales, and the property's overall condition rather than personal expectations or online estimates. A carefully planned home pricing strategy can generate stronger buyer interest while positioning the property competitively in the real estate market.

Timing also plays an important role in selling your home. Whether homeowners are relocating, purchasing another property, downsizing, or responding to changing family needs, establishing a realistic timeline before listing helps create greater flexibility throughout the transaction. Preparing documents and planning ahead also allows each stage of home selling to proceed more smoothly.

Presentation remains another important factor discussed in the article. Decluttering living spaces, organizing storage areas, and completing simple cosmetic updates can help buyers focus on the home's best features. These improvements, combined with professional photography, help create a strong first impression when the property enters the real estate market and begins attracting potential buyers.

The article also encourages homeowners to understand what happens after the listing becomes active. Learning about inspections, negotiations, and closing before they occur helps reduce uncertainty and prepares sellers to respond confidently if questions or buyer requests arise during the transaction.

Working with an experienced real estate agent can also make the preparation process more effective. Real Estate Expert Bram Chill explains that a knowledgeable real estate agent can recommend improvements likely to appeal to buyers, provide guidance on current market conditions, and help develop an informed home pricing strategy that supports the seller's goals.

The article concludes that the day a listing becomes active is only one step in the overall process of selling your home. Careful preparation, informed home pricing decisions, and a clear understanding of the real estate market help homeowners approach home selling with greater confidence while working alongside an experienced real estate agent to navigate each stage of the transaction.

Selling Your Home Starts Before It Hits the Market features insights from Bram Chill, Real Estate Expert serving Evanston, IL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation