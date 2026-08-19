The Article Explains How a CDRE® Manages Property Decisions and Coordinates with Both Parties During Florida Divorce Proceedings

MINEOLA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do people navigating a divorce in Central Florida need to understand about how real estate is handled in the settlement process? A HelloNation article explains the role of a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert® and what distinguishes this credential from standard real estate representation.

Tom McKnight, Owner/President Speed Speed

A Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert®, commonly identified by the credential CDRE®, is a real estate professional who has completed specialized training in how property is handled during the divorce process. The HelloNation article notes that unlike a standard real estate agent, a CDRE® has specific education in the legal, financial, and interpersonal complexities that arise when a shared home must be addressed as part of a marital settlement.

Divorce proceedings frequently involve the most valuable asset a couple shares. The article explains that whether the goal is to sell the home and divide the proceeds, refinance to remove one spouse from the mortgage, or transfer title as part of a settlement, these transactions involve timelines, documentation requirements, and legal considerations that differ substantially from a standard real estate sale.

One of the most important skills a CDRE® brings to a case is the ability to work constructively with both parties, even when the relationship between spouses is adversarial. The article notes that in low-conflict situations, this may involve coordinating a cooperative sale with input from both sides. In high-conflict cases, the CDRE® functions as a neutral professional who delivers objective market analyses and keeps the transaction moving without taking sides.

Florida is an equitable distribution state, meaning marital assets are divided in a manner a court considers fair, not necessarily equal. The article explains that a CDRE® working in Central Florida understands how equitable distribution principles affect pricing strategy, listing timing, and the allocation of net sale proceeds, all of which may be subject to court approval or a negotiated settlement agreement.

Timing is particularly critical in divorce-related real estate transactions. Court schedules, attorney negotiations, and mediation sessions create fixed deadlines that the property transaction must accommodate. The article notes that a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert® understands how to prepare a home for market, set a listing date, and manage offers and inspections within the windows that legal proceedings allow. Missing a court-ordered deadline due to a real estate complication can create costly setbacks for both parties.

The Central Florida market introduces conditions that specifically affect divorce-related sales. The article describes how inventory levels, seasonal buyer demand, and interest rate fluctuations influence how quickly a home sells and at what price. A Real Estate Expert who works regularly in communities like Orlando, Kissimmee, and Minneola brings localized pricing knowledge and buyer behavior awareness that a general agent may not possess to the same degree.

The article also notes that children and housing continuity often intersect with real estate decisions in divorce cases. A CDRE® is trained to recognize when a listing timeline may need to account for a school year ending, a temporary occupancy order being lifted, or a custody arrangement being finalized. These human factors influence when a home should go on the market and how it should be prepared for sale.

Working with a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert® does not replace the role of an attorney or financial advisor in a divorce proceeding. Rather, the CDRE® functions as a specialist within the larger professional team assembled to resolve the case, managing the real estate component with accuracy and neutrality within the legal context. As a Real Estate Expert in Central Florida, Tom McKnight serves clients navigating the multi-professional coordination that complex property transactions in divorce require.

What Is a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert®? features insights from Tom McKnight, Real Estate Expert of Minneola, Florida, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation