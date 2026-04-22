EASTON, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What outdoor projects should homeowners prioritize as soon as winter ends? According to a HelloNation article, spring is the ideal season for tackling deck repairs, porch maintenance, and landscaping tasks before warm weather gatherings begin. Dave Colver of Piscitello's Home Center in Easton, PA, explains that the early months of spring offer the perfect window for inspecting and refreshing outdoor spaces that took a beating during the winter.

Dave Colver - Owner, Piscitello’s Home Center Speed Speed

Surfaces like decks and porches often suffer from moisture damage, temperature-related wear, and general neglect over the colder months. Colver recommends checking for loose boards, peeling stain, and structural issues as part of a spring outdoor prep checklist. Addressing these problems early not only enhances safety and aesthetics but also makes future repairs less disruptive. For homeowners looking to improve curb appeal and functionality, taking time to re-stain wood, secure railings, or replace warped materials pays off when summer events start to fill the calendar.

Landscaping also plays a key role in seasonal readiness. Tasks such as garden bed cleanup, mulch refresh, and fertilizer timing help plants rebound quickly and thrive throughout the growing season. Removing debris, reshaping edges, and turning soil set the stage for colorful, healthy growth. Colver notes that a weekend or two of focused effort now helps avoid last-minute scrambles and allows homeowners to fully enjoy their outdoor environments without ongoing disruptions.

The full article, Prepping Your Outside Spaces for Spring, featuring Dave Colver, Renovation Expert of Easton, PA, highlights practical steps homeowners can take to create clean, safe, and beautiful outdoor living spaces well before summer arrives.

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SOURCE HelloNation