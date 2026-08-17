In HelloNation, Residential Landscape Maintenance Expert Scott Jungles Examines Foot Traffic & Lawn Health

The article explains how repeated lawn use contributes to turf damage and what homeowners can do to reduce it.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes a healthy lawn to struggle despite regular maintenance? HelloNation has published an article featuring insights from Scott Jungles of Good Natured Gardening in Charleston, SC, that provides the answer.

The article explores the connection between foot traffic and lawn health, highlighting how everyday activity can gradually affect turf performance. Whether caused by children playing, pets running through the yard, or repeated walking patterns, foot traffic places stress on grass and the soil beneath it.

Scott Jungles - Owner/President, Good Natured Gardening

According to the article, one of the most significant effects of foot traffic is soil compaction. As soil becomes compressed, the pathways that normally allow water, oxygen, and nutrients to move through the ground become restricted. This makes it more difficult for grass roots to access the resources needed for growth and recovery.

The article explains that healthy grass roots are essential for maintaining lawn health. When soil compaction limits root development, grass may become thin, uneven, or discolored. In many cases, homeowners notice symptoms without realizing that repeated foot traffic is contributing to the problem.

Areas near patios, walkways, driveways, and outdoor gathering spaces are especially vulnerable. The article notes that concentrated activity in these locations can weaken turfgrass over time. As turfgrass becomes stressed, thin patches may develop and eventually turn into bare spots if conditions do not improve.

The article also discusses how a healthy lawn depends on healthy soil. Loose, well-aerated soil allows grass roots to grow deeper and stronger, helping grass recover more effectively from routine wear. While some turfgrass varieties tolerate use better than others, the article emphasizes that no turfgrass is immune to excessive foot traffic.

To help protect lawn health, the article recommends spreading activity across different parts of the yard whenever possible. Adjusting play areas, moving outdoor furniture, and creating multiple walking routes can reduce repeated pressure on the same sections of grass and help prevent bare spots from forming.

The article further highlights lawn aeration as an effective solution when soil compaction becomes severe. Lawn aeration improves the movement of water, oxygen, and nutrients through the soil, supporting stronger grass roots and healthier turf. In areas that experience regular foot traffic, lawn aeration can play an important role in preserving long-term lawn health.

Weather conditions can also influence how susceptible a lawn is to damage. Wet soil is more likely to experience soil compaction, while stressed grass may struggle to recover from wear. The article encourages homeowners to combine thoughtful lawn use with consistent maintenance practices to keep their lawns stronger throughout the growing season.

How Foot Traffic Impacts Lawn Health features insights from Scott Jungles, Residential Landscape Maintenance Expert of Charleston, SC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation