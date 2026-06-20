In HelloNation, Residential Plumbing Expert Tim Martin Explains What to Do Before the Plumber Arrives

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the most important step to take in a plumbing emergency before the plumber arrives? In HelloNation, Tim Martin of Jimmy's Plumbing in Greensboro emphasizes that shutting off the water supply is the single most effective action homeowners can take. His advice highlights preparation, quick response, and simple steps that can reduce costly damage when problems strike.

Tim Martin, Vice President of Jimmy's Plumbing Speed Speed

Martin explains that water moves faster than most people realize. A broken pipe can release dozens of gallons within minutes, quickly soaking walls, floors, and furniture. Once water spreads, the damage becomes far more expensive to repair. Acting quickly to stop the water at its source can make the difference between a manageable cleanup and a major insurance claim.

Every homeowner, Martin stresses, should know the location of their main shut-off valve. In many homes, this valve is found near where the water line enters the house, often in a basement, crawl space, or utility room. For homes without basements, the valve may be outside near the foundation or located at the water meter by the street. Homeowners should also be familiar with the type of valve they have, whether it is a round wheel that turns clockwise or a lever that requires a quarter turn to close.

For smaller issues, such as a leaking sink or toilet, individual shut-off valves are often installed directly below or behind the fixture. These can be used to stop water to one area without cutting off the entire house. However, in a true emergency such as a burst pipe or flooding appliance, Martin explains that the main shut-off valve is the most critical tool.

The challenge, he notes, is that many homeowners do not know where their valve is until it is too late. Searching through storage boxes in a basement or digging near a foundation during an emergency wastes precious minutes. The time to find and test the valve is before a problem occurs. Martin recommends turning the valve off and on periodically to ensure it is not stuck or corroded when it is needed most.

After the water supply is shut off, Martin suggests taking additional steps to limit damage while waiting for a plumber. If water is near outlets or appliances, shutting off electricity at the breaker box is a smart safety precaution. Moving furniture, rugs, or valuables out of the affected area can also prevent further harm. These steps are helpful, but he emphasizes that they are secondary to stopping the water flow.

Preparation should also extend beyond the homeowner. Martin stresses the importance of ensuring every member of the household knows the location of the main shut-off valve and how to operate it. Emergencies often happen when the primary decision-maker is not at home, and family members who cannot act quickly may be left helpless as damage spreads. A brief walkthrough with the household can prevent unnecessary stress and costly repairs.

While plumbers are trained to handle emergencies, even the fastest response cannot undo damage that has already occurred. Martin underscores that the first five minutes of a plumbing emergency are critical. Shutting off the water supply buys time, limits damage, and makes the repair process smoother once the plumber arrives.

His practical advice serves as a reminder that preparation pays off. Knowing the location of the shut-off valve, testing it before it is needed, and making sure others in the home can use it are simple but effective steps. In any plumbing emergency, Martin concludes, the first and most important minute should always be spent turning off the water.

The full article, What to Do Before the Plumber Gets There, is available on HelloNation. In it, Martin provides detailed guidance for homeowners on handling emergencies and preventing avoidable water damage before help arrives.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation