The article highlights how durability, storm resistance, and cost influence roofing material decisions.

ABERDEEN, N.C., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How should homeowners choose between asphalt shingles and a metal roof? HelloNation has published the answer in an article that explores key considerations, featuring insights from Roofing Expert Cutler Creed of Creed & Garner Roofing Company Inc. in Aberdeen, NC.

Cutler Creed - President, Creed & Garner Roofing Company Inc. Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that selecting the right roofing material depends on factors such as budget, durability, and long-term plans. In North Carolina, weather conditions play a major role, making storm resistance and longevity critical when choosing between asphalt shingles and a metal roof.

Asphalt shingles remain a popular roofing material because of their affordability and versatility along with transferable warranties. The article highlights that asphalt shingles are easier to repair and replace individually, making them a practical option for homeowners seeking lower upfront costs. Asphalt shingles also offer a variety of styles that complement many home designs.

A metal roof is known for its durability and long lifespan. The article notes that a metal roof can last 40 years or more, typically longer than asphalt shingles. Its ability to shed water efficiently improves storm resistance and helps protect homes from moisture-related issues common in North Carolina's climate.

However, cost and warranty transferability is an important consideration. The article explains that a metal roof typically has a higher upfront price due to materials and installation and a non-transferable warranty. Homeowners must weigh initial investment against long-term value.

Storm resistance is another key difference. The article explains that asphalt shingles, while reliable, may require more frequent repair after severe weather events, particularly in storm-prone or frequently high wind areas of North Carolina. Where a metal roof can provide better storm resistance, especially in high winds.

Roof slope and home design also influence the decision. The article notes that both roofing material options can work on many homes, but certain slopes and architectural styles may favor one over the other. Asphalt shingle roofs deliver a more traditional look, where metal roofs often provide a modern appearance.

Maintenance requirements vary as well. Asphalt shingles may need periodic repair to maintain durability, while metal roofs typically require less maintenance over time. Homeowners should consider how much ongoing maintenance they are willing to manage when selecting a roofing material.

Energy efficiency is another factor discussed in the article. While asphalt shingles provide solid protection, they do not offer the same level of energy efficiency as a metal roof. A metal roof reflects sunlight, which can reduce cooling costs during hot North Carolina summers.

Throughout the discussion, the article presents insights from a Roofing Expert perspective, emphasizing that durability, repair needs, and storm resistance should guide the decision. Evaluating these factors ensures homeowners select the best roofing material for their specific needs.

The article concludes that choosing between asphalt shingles and a metal roof depends on balancing durability, repair considerations, storm resistance, cost and warranties. By understanding the strengths of each roofing material, homeowners in North Carolina can make informed decisions that provide long-term protection and value.

Deciding Between Asphalt Shingles & Metal Roofing for Your Home features insights from Cutler Creed, Roofing Expert of Aberdeen, NC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation