In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Travis Cornolo Explains Understanding Roof Insurance Claims After Storm Damage

The article explains how roof inspections, documentation, and a full review of roofing components can support the insurance claim process.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do roof insurance claims work after storm damage? The answer is provided in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Roofing Expert Travis Cornolo of Century Roofing in Overland Park, Kansas, explaining how a professional roof inspection can help homeowners better understand storm damage and prepare for an insurance claim.

Travis Cornolo - President - Century Roofing

The article explains that many homeowners are uncertain about whether their roof has sustained enough storm damage to justify filing an insurance claim. While some damage is easy to identify, other problems may remain hidden and become more serious over time. High winds, hail, heavy rain, and falling debris can all affect a roofing system in ways that are not immediately visible from the ground.

According to the article, a professional roof inspection should be one of the first steps taken after severe weather. A roof inspection can identify damage before small issues become larger concerns. Missing shingles, lifted edges, cracked materials, damaged flashing, and hidden leaks can all affect the roof condition and may require attention before they lead to additional problems.

The article notes that homeowners often expect storm damage to be obvious. However, hail can bruise shingles, loosen protective granules, and weaken roofing materials without causing an immediate leak. Wind can lift shingles and create openings that allow water to enter later. Because these issues may not be visible without a close examination, a thorough roof inspection provides a clearer understanding of the roof condition.

Documentation is another major focus of the article. Inspection reports, photographs, and written observations help establish a record of the roof condition following a storm. This documentation can be useful when beginning an insurance claim because it provides evidence of what was discovered during the inspection process.

The article also explains that storm damage is not always limited to shingles. Gutters, flashing, vents, ridge caps, pipe boots, and other roofing components can also be affected. If these roofing components are damaged, they may impact the performance of the roofing system and contribute to future water intrusion or other concerns.

A complete roof inspection should evaluate the entire roofing system rather than focusing only on the most visible signs of damage. The article describes how reviewing roof surfaces, drainage areas, edges, and supporting roofing components helps homeowners gain a more accurate understanding of their roof condition after severe weather.

Another important point discussed in the article is the value of reviewing inspection findings before contacting an insurance carrier. Knowing the roof condition allows homeowners to ask more informed questions about coverage, deductibles, claim timelines, and policy requirements. Since every insurance claim depends on the specific language of the policy, the article encourages homeowners to review coverage details directly with their carrier.

Good documentation remains important throughout the insurance claim process. The article notes that inspection reports, contractor assessments, weather information, photographs, estimates, and claim paperwork can help support the record. Organized documentation also helps homeowners keep track of information from the initial roof inspection through final claim decisions.

The article further explains that experienced Roofing Expert professionals often help homeowners review inspection findings alongside claim documents and estimates. This process can help determine whether all affected roofing components were considered and whether the documented scope of damage accurately reflects the roof condition identified during the inspection.

The article concludes that informed decisions begin with accurate information. When homeowners understand their roof condition, maintain thorough documentation, and evaluate all affected roofing components, they are better prepared to work through the insurance claim process following storm damage and make decisions with confidence.

Understanding Roof Insurance Claims After Storm Damage features insights from Travis Cornolo, Roofing Expert of Overland Park, Kansas, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation