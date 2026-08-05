In HelloNation, Towing Expert Michelle Sullivan Explains Why DIY Towing Often Ends in Costly Damage

The article explains how proper equipment and training help prevent vehicle damage and improve towing safety.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does DIY towing so often lead to costly vehicle damage? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Towing Expert Michelle Sullivan of Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The article explains why attempting to tow a vehicle without the proper equipment, training, or experience can create significant safety hazards and lead to expensive repairs.

Michelle Sullivan - Owner - Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that many drivers view towing a disabled vehicle with a chain, rope, or makeshift hitch as a quick solution. While the approach may appear straightforward, it often overlooks important towing safety considerations. According to the article, improper towing places unexpected stress on both vehicles and increases the likelihood of mechanical damage and loss of control.

One of the primary concerns discussed in the article is using equipment that is not designed for towing. Chains, ropes, and improvised towing devices may stretch, fail, or break under the weight of a vehicle. The article explains that sudden changes in speed, braking, or turning place uneven forces on both vehicles, increasing the risk of bent frames, damaged bumpers, transmission problems, and other costly repairs.

The article also highlights the growing complexity of modern vehicles. Electronic braking systems, advanced sensors, and sophisticated drivetrain components can all be affected by improper towing methods. According to the article, when a disabled vehicle's wheels are not lifted or secured correctly, tires may skid or drag across the road surface, causing damage to the tires, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Beyond vehicle damage, the HelloNation article emphasizes the importance of towing safety for everyone on the road. Drivers attempting DIY towing may not have the proper equipment to maintain control if the connection between vehicles becomes unstable. Other motorists often have little warning when a tow begins to sway or when equipment fails unexpectedly. Professional towing equipment is specifically designed to handle different vehicle weights while maintaining stability throughout transport.

The article explains that safe towing depends on more than simply having enough power to pull a vehicle. Professional tow trucks are matched to the weight and condition of each disabled vehicle, and operators evaluate each situation before beginning the recovery process. Using a vehicle that is not properly rated for the load can reduce steering and braking performance, particularly on hills, during emergency stops, or in poor weather conditions.

Another important point covered in the article is that equipment alone does not ensure a safe tow. The HelloNation article explains that trained operators understand how to secure attachment points, distribute weight correctly, and maintain proper control throughout the trip. These procedures help reduce unnecessary stress on both vehicles while improving overall safety during transport.

The article also notes that many unsuccessful towing attempts begin with good intentions. Drivers often hope to move a disabled vehicle only a short distance, believing the risks are minimal. However, according to the article, even brief towing attempts can result in significant damage if proper techniques and equipment are not used from the beginning.

The HelloNation article concludes that professional towing helps prevent many of the problems commonly associated with DIY towing. Proper equipment, careful planning, and trained operation reduce unnecessary risks while protecting both vehicles and everyone sharing the road. Choosing professional assistance can help avoid avoidable repairs, additional expenses, and dangerous situations during what is already a stressful breakdown.

Why DIY Towing Often Ends in Costly Damage features insights from Michelle Sullivan, Towing Expert of Fredericksburg, Virginia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation