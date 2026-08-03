In HelloNation, Vehicle Shipping Expert Jackie Ramirez of Mountainview Logistics LLC explains car shipping preparation

The article outlines essential vehicle preparation steps to ensure safe, efficient auto transport.

NORWOOD, N.J. , Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps should vehicle owners take to ensure safe and successful car shipping? HelloNation has published an article that provides clear guidance on vehicle preparation and outlines practical steps to help protect vehicles during auto transport.

Jackie Ramirez, Founder & CEO Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that proper vehicle preparation begins with removing all personal belongings from the car. Items left inside can shift during car shipping, increasing the risk of interior damage. The article notes that most auto transport providers do not insure personal belongings, making this step critical for both safety and liability reasons.

The article highlights the importance of checking fluid levels and ensuring the battery is fully charged before transport. Maintaining appropriate fluid levels helps prevent mechanical issues during loading and unloading. It also recommends keeping the gas tank about a quarter full, which provides enough fuel for movement without adding unnecessary weight during car shipping.

Vehicle inspection is another essential part of the preparation process. The article describes how documenting the vehicle's condition with clear photos supports accurate vehicle inspection at both pickup and delivery. A clean car exterior makes scratches, dents, and other imperfections easier to identify, reducing the risk of disputes after auto transport is completed.

According to the article, tire condition and proper inflation are also key elements of vehicle preparation. Tires must be in good condition to allow safe loading, and the vehicle should be free of leaks. The article adds that the parking brake should function correctly and the vehicle must be able to shift into neutral. If the car is not operational, this should be clearly communicated to the auto transport provider so they can plan accordingly.

The article further explains that removing external accessories such as roof racks or bike carriers can help prevent damage during car shipping. These items can be vulnerable during transit and may not be covered under standard transport policies. In addition, if the vehicle has an alarm system, owners should inform the transport company to avoid unnecessary disruptions.

Transport documentation also plays a key role in preparing for auto transport. The article emphasizes gathering all necessary paperwork, including registration and insurance details, before pickup. Proper transport documentation helps streamline the process and ensures that all parties have accurate information throughout the shipment.

The HelloNation article underscores that careful vehicle preparation helps minimize delays, avoid additional fees, and support a smoother vehicle inspection process at delivery. By addressing personal belongings, fluid levels, gas tank levels, and transport documentation in advance, vehicle owners can improve both efficiency and peace of mind during car shipping.

Auto Transport Experts note that following these steps creates a more predictable and organized process for both vehicle owners and transport providers. The article presents these recommendations as practical measures that reduce risk and support consistent outcomes across various auto transport scenarios.

The article concludes that attention to detail in vehicle preparation is one of the most effective ways to ensure a successful car shipping experience. From managing personal belongings to conducting a thorough vehicle inspection, each step contributes to a safer, more reliable transport process.

How Do You Prepare Your Car Before Shipping It? features insights from Jackie Ramirez, Vehicle Shipping Expert of Norwood, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation