The article explains how consistent dental care can help prevent oral disease, protect overall health, and support long-term wellness for pets.

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is dental health so often overlooked in pet care? That's the question explored in a HelloNation article featuring Dr. Ashley Deforno of East Market Veterinary Center in Blairsville, Pennsylvania. The article provides clear, actionable advice on how dental care fits into the larger picture of preventive care for Blairsville pets, showing that oral health is as vital as vaccinations, parasite prevention, and proper nutrition.

Dr. Ashley Deforno - Owner/Veterinarian - East Market Veterinary Center Speed Speed

The article points out that many pet owners focus on diet and routine wellness visits but forget about pet oral care until problems arise. According to the HelloNation feature, this delay can lead to serious health issues. Dental disease doesn't just affect the mouth; it can cause pain, disrupt eating habits, and even damage the heart, liver, and kidneys. For Blairsville pets, early and consistent dental care plays a key role in long-term well-being.

The article emphasizes that home care is the first line of defense. Brushing with veterinarian-approved toothpaste is recommended to prevent plaque from hardening into tartar. The article explains how introducing brushing early helps pets adjust, making the habit easier to maintain. Consistent brushing, paired with positive reinforcement, becomes a manageable routine even for reluctant pets.

Beyond brushing, the article notes that other tools can help reduce plaque and tartar. Dental chews, toys, and specially formulated diets can complement regular brushing. A local veterinarian can recommend appropriate options based on a pet's age, size, and breed. These steps reduce the risk of painful infections and support a pet's overall preventive care plan.

Professional dental exams are also a vital part of pet oral care. According to the article, many pets show no signs of dental disease until it has advanced. Routine wellness visits provide veterinarians the opportunity to examine the teeth, gums, and mouth for early signs of gingivitis, loose teeth, or oral tumors. Veterinary cleanings help remove hardened tartar safely and allow early intervention before conditions worsen.

The HelloNation article goes on to explain how dental health impacts the entire body. Bacteria from gum disease can enter the bloodstream and reach major organs. Preventive dental care, supported by regular wellness visits, protects both the mouth and internal systems. The article clearly shows that taking care of a pet's teeth is an important step in avoiding serious, costly health issues.

Pet nutrition also plays a supporting role. Diets designed to promote dental health help maintain strong teeth and reduce plaque buildup. Hard kibble or dental-specific foods can provide natural cleaning through chewing. For pets eating softer diets, more frequent home care may be required. The article recommends that pet owners consult with a local veterinarian for guidance on choosing the best diet for their animal's dental and nutritional needs.

The article also addresses behavioral warning signs that may indicate a dental problem. Pets might show discomfort while eating, drool excessively, or avoid chewing. These signs should prompt immediate attention from a veterinarian. Integrating dental checks into regular wellness visits ensures that trends in oral health are monitored and addressed early.

Lifestyle factors, especially in rural areas like Blairsville, can influence dental health as well. Pets that chew on hard objects or lack access to regular grooming may experience more dental issues. The article encourages owners to work with a local veterinarian to establish safe habits and maintain consistent dental care routines.

"Dental Health Is a Key Part of Your Pet's Well-Being" features insights from Dr. Ashley Deforno, Veterinary Expert of Blairsville, PA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation