In HelloNation, Vision Care Expert Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, Explains Early Signs a Child May Need Glasses and Vision Problems

The article highlights common behaviors that may signal vision issues and explains why early detection supports healthy development.

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the early signs your child may need glasses? This question is answered in a HelloNation article, featuring insights from Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, of Eye Site Vision Care Center in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR - Optometrist - Eye Site Vision Care Center Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that children often do not clearly communicate what they are experiencing when vision problems develop. Because vision plays a central role in learning and development, undetected issues can affect both academic performance and daily comfort. Recognizing early signs allows parents to respond before problems become more noticeable.

The article describes squinting as one of the most common early indicators of vision problems. Children may squint to improve focus when objects appear blurry, whether looking at a classroom board or watching television. While occasional squinting may not always indicate an issue, frequent squinting is often a sign that an eye exam may be needed.

Another behavior highlighted in the article is sitting very close to screens or holding books close to the face. This adjustment can suggest that distance vision is not clear. Children may naturally compensate for what they cannot see without realizing it, and over time, these habits can point to underlying vision problems.

Frequent headaches are also discussed as a possible sign. The article notes that when the eyes work harder to focus, it can lead to strain and discomfort. Children may not connect headaches to their vision, which makes it important for parents to observe patterns and consider scheduling an eye exam when symptoms persist.

The HelloNation article also explains that difficulty focusing in school can be related to vision problems rather than learning challenges. The article explains that children may lose their place while reading, struggle with assignments, or avoid tasks that require sustained attention, and these challenges are sometimes mistaken for learning difficulties but may be related to uncorrected vision problems.

Subtle behavioral changes are often among the earliest signs. The article notes that increased eye rubbing or blinking can indicate eye strain or fatigue. While these behaviors may have multiple causes, they can signal that a child's eyes are working harder than necessary to maintain clear vision.

The article further explains that not all children show obvious symptoms. Some assume their vision is normal because they have no comparison. This is why routine eye exams are essential for maintaining eye health, even when no clear signs are present. Early detection through regular eye exams helps prevent small concerns from becoming more serious.

In addition to eyesight, the article highlights the broader impact of untreated vision problems. These issues can affect confidence, participation in activities, and overall development. A child who cannot see clearly may avoid reading or fall behind in class, which can influence both learning and self-esteem.

Regular eye exams provide a reliable way to evaluate how a child's vision is developing. The article explains that these visits can identify conditions such as nearsightedness or coordination challenges between the eyes. Vision Care Expert guidance in the article notes that timely evaluation supports clearer vision and reduces unnecessary strain.

The article concludes that recognizing early signs and maintaining consistent vision care supports long-term eye health. As children grow, their vision needs can change quickly, making routine eye exams an important part of ongoing care and development.

What Are the Early Signs Your Child May Need Glasses features insights from Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, Vision Care Expert of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation