In HelloNation, Wealth Advisor Matt Cuplin Explains How Taxes Affect Retirement Income

The article examines how taxes can affect retirement income from multiple sources long after employment ends.

MADISON, Wis., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can taxes affect the retirement income you've worked years to build?

HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer by explaining how different income sources may be taxed during retirement and why those tax consequences deserve careful attention.

Matt Cuplin - Midwest Financial Group

The article features insights from Matt Cuplin of Midwest Financial Group and explains why taxation is often an overlooked part of retirement planning. While many people spend decades building savings and investments, the article notes that understanding how retirement income is taxed can be just as important as accumulating assets.

The HelloNation article explains that one of the most common sources of retirement income comes from retirement accounts. Traditional retirement accounts often provide tax advantages during working years, but retirement account withdrawals may be subject to ordinary income taxes after retirement. According to the article, many retirees are surprised by how retirement account withdrawals can influence their overall taxable income and spending power.

Another important source of retirement income discussed in the article is Social Security benefits. While some retirees assume Social Security benefits are always tax-free, the article explains that a portion of Social Security benefits may be taxable depending on income levels and individual circumstances. Because Social Security benefits often work alongside other income sources, understanding their role within a broader tax strategy is essential.

The article also highlights the importance of investment income. Retirement income may include interest, dividends, capital gains, and earnings generated from taxable accounts. Unlike retirement account withdrawals, investment income may be taxed under different rules. Understanding how investment income affects taxable income can help retirees gain a more complete view of their financial situation.

According to the article, the challenge for many retirees is that multiple income sources often work together. A retiree may receive Social Security benefits, take distributions from retirement accounts, and generate investment income simultaneously. Each source can affect taxable income differently, making tax planning an important component of effective retirement planning.

The article emphasizes that tax planning does not end when employment income stops. In many cases, retirement introduces new tax considerations that did not exist during working years. Required distributions, evolving financial goals, and changing income streams can all influence retirement income and future tax obligations.

Another key point discussed in the article is the importance of evaluating long-term outcomes. Retirement often lasts for decades, and decisions made early can affect future retirement income and tax consequences. Incorporating tax planning into retirement planning allows individuals to better understand how current decisions may influence future financial flexibility.

The article also notes that many retirees focus primarily on how much income they expect to receive rather than how much may remain after taxes. A retirement income strategy that appears sufficient before taxes can look very different once taxable income and tax liabilities are considered. Evaluating these factors together can provide a more realistic understanding of available spending power.

According to the article, every retiree's situation is unique. Account balances, filing status, retirement accounts, investment holdings, and income sources can all affect taxable income differently. Understanding how each component contributes to retirement income helps support more informed decision-making.

The article concludes that careful attention to retirement income, retirement account withdrawals, Social Security benefits, and investment income can help retirees avoid unexpected tax surprises. By making tax planning a consistent part of retirement planning, individuals can gain greater clarity about taxable income and build a stronger foundation for long-term financial confidence.

The Hidden Tax Risks of Retirement Income features insights from Matt Cuplin, Wealth Advisor of Madison, WI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation