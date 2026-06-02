In2ition AI Launches Iris, the Always-On™ AI Companion That Participates in Conversations Instead of Analyzing Them After They End

Conversational intelligence platform helps organizations sell, recruit, train, coach, and engage through live AI-powered interactions

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In2ition AI today announced the launch of Iris, the company's Always-On™ AI Companion, alongside the latest version of its conversational intelligence platform.

While most AI tools focus on note-taking, transcription, and post-call analysis, Iris is designed to participate in live conversations. She joins meetings across Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, guides prospects through interactive demonstrations, runs autonomous webinars, supports recruiting and training workflows, and turns every interaction into actionable intelligence.

Raw, unedited debut of Iris, the Always-On™ AI Companion from In2ition AI. Speed Speed In2ition AI In2ition AI announces the launch of Iris, the company’s Always-On™ AI Companion, alongside the latest version of its conversational intelligence platform.

"Everybody else analyzes conversations," said Joseph Lepordo, Founder and CEO of In2ition AI. "Iris participates in them."

In2ition's conversational intelligence platform already helps organizations turn sales, recruiting, training, and coaching interactions into measurable outcomes. Iris extends In2ition's Always-On™ Intelligence architecture into live video sessions, joining conversations in real time, guiding the experience, and feeding richer signals into a connected intelligence layer where every interaction makes the entire platform smarter.

As conversations happen, Iris can answer questions, navigate presentations, adapt to audience interests, and support sales, recruiting, coaching, and training initiatives. The intelligence generated during each interaction flows directly into the In2ition platform, where it becomes coaching insights, development plans, performance scoring, sentiment analysis, topic tracking, and training recommendations.

"We built Iris around a simple belief," Lepordo said. "AI should strengthen the human connection, not replace it. The goal isn't fewer people. The goal is better conversations, faster learning, stronger coaching, and more consistent execution."

Iris launches alongside the latest version of the In2ition platform, connecting calling, recruiting, coaching, training, certification, and engagement into a unified conversational intelligence system for frontline organizations.

Key capabilities include:

Live interactive product demonstrations guided in natural language

Autonomous webinars that adapt in real time to audience questions and engagement

Participation in live video conversations across major meeting platforms

AI-powered coaching and development recommendations generated directly from interactions

Recruiting, onboarding, training, and certification support through a unified conversational experience

Automated performance scoring, sentiment analysis, and organizational intelligence

Unlike traditional platforms that simply record activity, In2ition is designed to create a continuous learning loop where every conversation improves future performance.

"Businesses do not win because they collect more data," Lepordo added. "They win because they create better interactions with customers, employees, and candidates. Iris helps organizations do exactly that."

ABOUT IN2ITION AI

In2ition AI is an AI-native conversational intelligence platform built to help organizations strengthen human connection at scale. Through its Always-On™ Intelligence architecture and Iris AI Companion, the platform enables businesses to recruit, train, coach, engage, and support frontline teams through live conversational experiences that generate measurable outcomes. In2ition AI is backed by Right Side Capital Management.

For more information, visit in2ition.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

Joseph Lepordo

Founder & CEO

In2ition AI

1-888-295-1146

[email protected]

https://in2ition.ai

SOURCE In2ition AI, Inc.