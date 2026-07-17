In2ition AI Brings Its Always-On Intelligence Layer to Every Video Meeting with Iris Listen

The next evolution of the company's AI employee, Iris now listens across Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Webex — closing the last listening gap by connecting every business conversation to one intelligence layer

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In2ition AI today announced Iris Listen, the next evolution of Iris, the company's conversational AI employee. Launched earlier this year to lead trainings, demos, and recruiting sessions on video calls, Iris can now also join any meeting across Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Webex simply to listen — feeding every meeting into the same connected intelligence layer that already powers In2ition AI's calling, recruiting, coaching, training, and engagement products.

Your Meeting Notetaker Takes Notes. Iris Listens. Speed Speed In2ition AI Always-On Conversational Intelligence for the Frontline.

For the company, it closes the last listening gap. In2ition AI's Always-On Intelligence™ layer already learns from phone calls, live in-person interactions, and every AI employee engagement. With Iris Listen, video meetings — the last unheard conversation in the business — now feed the same system.

Until now, AI meeting assistants have created another destination for notes, summaries, and action items — insights that remain trapped inside individual meetings. Iris Listen turns those same conversations into measurable performance improvement: analyzing tone, control, messaging, and delivery, scoring sentiment, and returning coaching and practice recommendations.

"Notetakers were built to tell you what happened. They were never built to make you better," said Joseph Lepordo, Founder and CEO of In2ition AI. "With Iris Listen, the boardroom and the sales floor finally feed the same intelligence layer."

"I spent years sitting between the field and the office, and the pattern never changed — decisions were made in meetings, execution happened in stores, and nothing connected the two," said Chris Bulmer, Co-Founder and CTO of In2ition AI. "We built Iris Listen because the data was always there, in the conversations themselves. Nobody was capturing it in one place. Now every meeting, every call, and every interaction teaches the same system — and that system teaches the team."

Unlike standalone meeting assistants, Iris Listen is not a separate application or isolated workspace. Every conversation becomes part of the same longitudinal intelligence profile used across In2ition AI — from recruiting and onboarding to live coaching, training, and frontline execution. District managers can run structured virtual 1:1s with consistent scoring and follow-through, and multi-location operators gain visibility into whether coaching priorities set in leadership meetings are reflected in field conversations.

Iris Listen exits private beta on August 1, 2026, available as an add-on for existing customers and included for new customers.

With every conversation surface now connected — calls, live interactions, AI employee engagements, and video meetings — In2ition AI brings Always-On Intelligence™ to every conversation a business has.

About In2ition AI

In2ition AI is a venture-backed startup delivering Always-On Intelligence™ for frontline revenue operations. Its connected platform deploys AI employees for calling and recruiting, delivers adaptive training, coaches live interactions in real time, and analyzes employee engagement — unifying every conversation a business has into one intelligence layer. Founded by frontline operators with more than two decades of experience scaling retail organizations, In2ition AI is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts. Learn more at in2ition.ai.

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Joseph Lepordo

Founder & CEO

In2ition AI

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SOURCE In2ition AI, Inc.