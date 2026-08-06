Inaba's Churu Terrine™ Named Product of the Year in 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

"Churu changed how people think about treating their cats, and Terrine is our promise to bring that same spirit of innovation and quality to dogs," said François de Ginestet, Director of Sales & Marketing, Inaba Foods USA. "To earn this recognition so quickly after launch is an incredible endorsement and proof that a treat that's convenient, hydrating, and designed for today's active pet lifestyles is exactly what dogs, and pet parents, have been waiting for."

"This win couldn't come at a better moment," said Yoko Sakugawa, Vice President of Operations at Inaba Foods USA. "We're celebrating 10 years of love in the U.S. – a decade of delighting families and their pets – and Terrine winning Product of the Year in its very first year is the kind of milestone that makes this anniversary truly special."

A New Kind of Dog Treat

Churu Terrine offers a soft, high-moisture texture that makes it easy to serve without mess or spills. Designed with convenience in mind, the portable format is ideal for walks, travel, training sessions, and outdoor adventures. Churu Terrine is made of top-quality ingredients including psyllium seed husk for digestive support and vitamin E to support coat health, while remaining low in calories and fat.

Churu Terrine is available in eight flavorful recipes, including Chicken, Salmon, Pumpkin and Sweet Potato, and is offered in three portion sizes to better meet the needs of dogs of every breed and size. From small companions to large active dogs, pet parents can choose from Small (0.53 oz), Medium (1.05 oz) and Large (1.90 oz) formats, making it easier than ever to provide a nutritious, high-moisture treat tailored to their dog's lifestyle.

Churu Terrine is available at Amazon, Chewy, Petland stores across Canada and other select retailers across the United States starting this fall.

About Inaba USA

Since 1958, pet parents have entrusted INABA with the privilege of providing treats that are healthy, delicious, and fun. Products are made with quality ingredients such as real chicken and wild-caught tuna. We make them low-calorie and high-moisture to help keep pets healthy and they are also always free from grains, preservatives, and artificial colors. Every product is carefully made in INABA's own state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facilities and available at major retailers, including Amazon, Chewy, Petco, Walmart, Target, PetSmart and more. At Inaba, we promise to delight cats and dogs around the world. Learn more at https://inabafoods.com/.

About the Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.

Media Contact

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mPR

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SOURCE Inaba Foods USA Inc