INABA USA's alliance with the game-changing global initiative in veterinary science supports low-stress, positive experiences for pets through nutrition and bonding

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INABA Foods USA , maker of the popular Churu lickable treats for cats and dogs, announced today that it has joined the Fear Free ® Preferred Product Program, aligning the company with Fear Free's mission to prevent and reduce fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) in animals.

INABA Foods Joins Fear Free® Preferred Product Program.

"The next time you reach for a Churu treat at the veterinarian, ask about Fear Free, and you'll immediately understand why we're proud to support their global efforts," said Emanuel Tapia, Senior Marketing Manager at INABA Foods USA. "Improving the well-being of pets is our driving purpose, and joining Fear Free reflects our commitment to that mission every day. Our products are designed to support that experience by helping create calmer, more positive interactions in everyday care."

The Fear Free Preferred Product Program connects Fear Free Certified Professionals™ with access to products and services that align with Fear Free's protocols, procedures, and recommendations for animal care. Inaba's inclusion reflects the company's commitment to help create positive, low-stress experiences for pets through innovative product design and high-quality nutrition.

"Churu has always been about more than nutrition – it creates moments of calm connection between pets and the people caring for them," said Mike Stobaugh, Senior Regional Sales Manager, INABA Foods USA. "With Nourish, our vet-grade Churu, we're building on that foundation to support hydration, nutrition, and ease of care, while helping reduce stress for pets in clinical settings. Better care starts with trust, comfort, and connection."

"Animals are at their best when they feel safe, and building trust through positive experiences is essential to their overall well-being," said Dr. Odeliah Bouganim, Founder of SwiftVet and Inaba Ambassador. "Through science-based education and behavioral guidance, Fear Free's alliance with Inaba gives veterinary professionals, pet professionals, and pet parents practical tools to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress – and help create more positive, trust-building interactions during veterinary visits, grooming, training, and everyday care."

"We're excited to welcome Inaba Foods to the Fear Free Preferred Product Program," said Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free. "In Fear Free care, we look for simple ways to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress and create more positive experiences for pets. Using high-value treats during exams or procedures is one of the most effective tools we have, and products like Churu help make that possible."

Inaba's signature Churu treats – lickable, squeezable purées designed specifically for hand feeding – naturally complement Fear Free's mission. The treats allow caregivers and veterinary teams to offer gentle, positive reinforcement during interactions, helping build trust and reduce stress during care routines.

Inaba's treats are formulated with premium ingredients, including farm-raised chicken and wild-caught tuna, which are always grain-free, preservative-free, and free from artificial flavors or colors. Their high-moisture, low-calorie treats support pets' physical health while the hand-feeding experience encourages positive interactions that reinforce emotional wellness.

About INABA Foods USA

Since 1958, pet parents have entrusted INABA with the privilege of providing treats that are healthy, delicious, and fun. Products are made with quality ingredients such as real chicken and wild-caught tuna. We make them low-calorie and high-moisture to help keep pets healthy and they are also always free from grains, preservatives, and artificial colors. Every product is carefully made in INABA's own state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facilities and available at major retailers, including Amazon, Chewy, Petco, Walmart, Target, PetSmart and more. Churu, our signature lickable wet treats, are designed for hand feeding to create a closer connection between pet parents and their pets. At INABA, we promise to delight cats and dogs around the world. For more information, visit https://inabafoods.com .

About Fear Free

Founded in 2016, Fear Free is a recognized leader in improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them to help prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS). Through continuing education, certification programs, and practical tools, Fear Free supports veterinary teams, pet care providers, and pet caregivers worldwide in delivering compassionate care. With a growing global community, Fear Free continues to expand its impact on how care is delivered. Learn more at fearfree.com.

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SOURCE Inaba Foods USA Inc