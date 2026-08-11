Inc. 5000 Names ReUp Education Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Year

Growth follows a shift in state policy, as state leaders and higher education agencies prioritize new strategies to reach residents who left college without a credential

AUSTIN, Texas, August 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReUp Education, the industry leader in supporting state agencies, systems, and postsecondary institutions in developing education-to-workforce pipelines, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year. The list ranks the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. ReUp placed 32 among education companies nationwide and 73 among Austin-area companies.

"A few years ago, we were making the case that adult learners belonged in a state's workforce plan at all. Now states are calling us to help build the plan," said Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education. "What this ranking really measures is how quickly that conversation has changed and how much demand there is for a way to reach adult learners who are closest to completing a credential and filling in-demand jobs."

Founded in 2015, ReUp pairs predictive analytics with live coaching to find stopped-out learners, re-enroll them, and support them through completion. More than 60,000 learners have returned to college through the company since 2023, and more than 12,000 have completed a credential. ReUp's 180 partner institutions across 34 states have recaptured over $425 million in tuition revenue, and more than 3 million stopped-out adults nationwide now have access to ReUp's platform and coaches.

In June, EdTech Breakthrough named ReUp "Overall EdTech Solution of the Year," the top distinction in its eighth annual awards program. A month earlier, the company opened its first permanent office in downtown Austin after a decade operating fully remote, bringing its technology, data, and partnerships teams together and beginning a local hiring push tied to expected growth through 2027.

In July, ReUp launched the Adult Learner Engagement Index, a new framework that assesses how effectively states engage the more than 43 million Americans who have earned college credit but left without finishing a degree or credential. The index looks at three areas—student incentive support, institutional innovation, and outreach and engagement—and finds that the most innovative states and systems are creating comprehensive outreach strategies for adult learners rather than implementing one-off programs.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

For the full list and additional company profiles, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information on ReUp, visit www.reupeducation.com.

About ReUp Education

ReUp Education is the industry leader in finding, enrolling, and supporting adult learners at scale. By combining personalized coaching with data analytics, ReUp partners with institutions, systems, and states to bring learners back to higher education and help them successfully complete their degrees. Since 2023, ReUp has re-enrolled more than 60,000 adult learners, and more than 3 million college stopouts now have access to ReUp's platform and coaching. ReUp supports more than 180 colleges and universities across 34 states and has helped its partner institutions realize more than $425 million in additional revenue. To learn more, visit www.reupeducation.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE ReUp Education