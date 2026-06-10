ReUp Education Named "Overall EdTech Solution of the Year" in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

International award recognizes standout educational technology companies shaping the future of learning

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReUp Education, a national leader in re-enrolling adult learners in degree and credential programs, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Overall EdTech Solution of the Year" award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Founded in 2015, ReUp pioneered a model that blends advanced data analytics with personalized coaching to identify, support, and re-enroll adult learners who have earned some college credit but no credential. Since 2023 the company has helped more than 60,000 learners return to college, with 12,000 completing their degree to date. More than 2.5 million college stopouts now have access to ReUp's platform and live coaching.

"Through collaboration with more than 180 institutional partners across 34 states and systems, ReUp combines our predictive analytics with personalized human coaching to help institutions identify, enroll, and support adult learners from re-entry through completion." said Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education. "This recognition from EdTech Breakthrough reflects our industry-leading ability to leverage technology to deliver engagement and coaching at scale, empowering learners to achieve their academic and career goals while addressing the workforce priorities of states and communities."

ReUp's integrated, human-centered design delivers an end-to-end, holistic model that combines predictive insights with behavioral science-informed coaching and operational support so institutions can translate data-driven engagement into measurable improvements in re-enrollment, persistence, and degree completion. This produces sustained, learner lifecycle strategies that are resilient in the face of demographic and economic change.

"ReUp is redefining enrollment management as a holistic, outcomes-focused discipline, positioning institutions and learners alike for long-term success," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "By combining data-driven precision with empathetic, personalized support, ReUp enables partners to unlock new enrollment pathways while empowering millions of learners to complete the credentials they began. We're proudly awarding ReUp with 'Overall EdTech Solution of the Year!'"

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms, and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning, and many more.

About ReUp Education

ReUp Education is the industry leader in finding, enrolling, and supporting adult learners at scale. By combining personalized coaching with data analytics, ReUp partners with institutions, systems, and states to bring learners back to higher education and help them successfully complete their degrees. Since 2023, ReUp has re-enrolled more than 60,000 adult learners, and more than 2.5 million college stopouts now have access to ReUp's platform and coaching. ReUp supports more than 180 colleges and universities across 34 states and has helped its partner institutions realize more than $350 million in additional revenue. To learn more, visit www.reupeducation.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE ReUp Education