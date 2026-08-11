Inc. Magazine Names Otus One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Otus ranks #3524 in its fourth year on the Inc. 5000 list

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List.

This is Otus' fourth appearance on the annual list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 recognizes companies achieving remarkable revenue growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List.

"Being named on the Inc. 5000 list among the country's most dynamic companies is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the commitment of our entire team," said Chris Hull, Otus President and Co-Founder. "2025 was a pivotal year because we are giving educators—regardless of how skilled they are with tech and data—immediate insights through safe and reliable AI. This makes advanced analytics accessible and practical for every school administrator and classroom teacher."

At Otus, continued success is powered by a team deeply committed to supporting K–12 schools. According to a recent employee survey, 94% of employees say the company's mission makes them feel their work matters.

That dedication is reflected in this latest recognition. Otus joins an impressive group of past honorees, including Microsoft, Chobani, Under Armour, and Patagonia. The annual list recognizes the independent, entrepreneurial businesses that represent one of the most dynamic segments of the U.S. economy.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech platform, empowers educators to maximize student performance with comprehensive solutions for K12 assessment, data, and insights. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessments, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

SOURCE Otus, LLC