Otus Earns 2026 CODiE Award for Best Evidence Management Solution

Judges highlight the platform's breadth, interoperability, data integrity, assessment flexibility, and AI-assisted analysis

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, has been named the winner of a 2026 CODiE Award as the Best Evidence Management Solution.

Otus also received a finalist designation as one of the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation in these education technology categories:

Otus has been named the winner of a 2026 CODiE Award as the Best Evidence Management Solution.

Best Productivity and Workflow Tool for Teachers

Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

Now in their 40th year, the CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by hundreds of independent industry experts, including business leaders, educators, and subject matter specialists in each product category.

"We are honored to receive the 2026 CODiE Award for Best Evidence Management Solution," said Chris Hull, President and Co-Founder of Otus. "Recognition from a panel of education and technology leaders reinforces something we have believed since the beginning: the meaningful progress in K-12 is not about adding more technology; it is about technology that works together. We are committed to helping districts unify assessment, data, and instructional insights so educators can spend less time navigating systems and more time supporting students."

Winner: Best Evidence Management Solution

In the Best Evidence Management Solution category, judges praised Otus for connecting data to action across the instructional cycle while integrating seamlessly with partner platforms.

They noted that "the inclusion of SEL goals alongside academic goals within progress monitoring plans reflects a sophisticated and holistic understanding of student development." Judges also highlighted the Otus AI model as offering a "responsible approach to emerging technology in sensitive educational contexts."

Finalist: Best Productivity and Workflow Tool for Teachers

Recognized as a finalist for Best Productivity and Workflow Tool for Teachers, Otus earned praise for its intuitive user experience and ability to simplify educators' daily work. One judge wrote, "The product's strongest value is not a single feature, but the way it connects workflows that teachers often manage across multiple systems, spreadsheets, and dashboards. The sheer number of integrations available was astounding."

The judge added that Otus "addresses a real and persistent teacher productivity problem: scattered student data and disconnected instructional tools." They also cited the platform's interoperability, standards-based design, assessment flexibility, AI-assisted analysis, and MTSS support as making it especially compelling for districtwide implementation.

Finalist: Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions

As a finalist for Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions, Otus was recognized for bringing together disparate systems while maintaining strong data privacy protections and district-level control.

Judges noted Otus' strong integration across disparate platforms while maintaining robust data privacy standards and district-level control. "Otus has an excellent integrity and connection with all the related platforms within the school district ecosystem," one judge wrote. "Its AI-enhanced tools perfectly support end-users with data tracking and integration."

Finalist: Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

This category recognizes the best tool to increase learners' attention, responsibility, independence, and engagement — using up-to-date research in learning sciences and supporting personalized instruction.

Judges described Otus' integration of MindPrint Learning as "the absolute gold standard" in this category. One wrote, "The platform demonstrates a clear understanding of educators' needs and provides meaningful support for data-informed decision-making. Its greatest strength lies in helping educators make sense of large amounts of data through intuitive dashboards, analytics, and AI-powered insights."

Otus was among 228 finalists in 75 unique award categories spanning five tracks: startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology, and industry-specific solutions.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

To view the full list of 2026 CODiE Awards recipients and learn more about the program, visit codieawards.com/winners.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech platform, empowers educators to maximize student performance with comprehensive solutions for K12 assessment, data, and insights. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessments, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

SOURCE Otus, LLC