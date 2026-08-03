Incomplete Sentences: A Father's Decades-Long Fight for the Son the System Left Behind

The social impact initiative led by The Millbrook Companies in partnership with Lone Star Justice Alliance unveils the second featured story of its yearlong storytelling campaign

Launched in March, Incomplete Sentences aims to spotlight the critical role that access to information plays in enabling justice and the importance of narrative control in protecting equity and agency across systems for individuals and society at large

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millbrook Companies and Lone Star Justice Alliance (LSJA) today announced the second featured story in "Incomplete Sentences," their yearlong social impact initiative exploring what is lost, for individuals and society alike, when a courtroom verdict becomes the only version of a person's story that survives.

The campaign's latest chapter centers on Jason Robinson, who was convicted of an offense he committed as a minor and sentenced to life in prison, and his father, Larry Robinson, a 24-year U.S. Army veteran who rose to First Sergeant over 24 years of service during Operation Desert Storm, among other notable conflicts. Throughout all of Jason's sentence, Larry has been a consistently tireless advocate on his son's behalf.

"This is a story of a person who served his country at great cost," said Mary Lima, Incomplete Sentences campaign lead and Account Director at Status Labs. "The price was Larry's ability to be present as a parent and Jason's freedom, which, as a minor, he relinquished to the state his father worked for almost 30 years to support and protect. "Telling this story in full – how the immeasured pain of systemic shortcomings extends across families and entire communities – is why we wanted Incomplete Sentences to exist. We're grateful for the courage and grace that both Jason and Larry have shown in sharing their stories with us and our audience."

Larry Robinson has approached the fight for Jason's parole eligibility the same way he approached military service: with conviction and courage, fighting tirelessly to build coalitions with any like-minded supporters he can find and refusing to treat setbacks as defeat. He has testified repeatedly at the Texas Capitol in support of legislation that would allow people sentenced as juveniles to become parole-eligible sooner than Texas's current forty-year threshold, among the highest in the country.

"As parents, we're doing time, too," Robinson said. "Even if Jason were out, I would still be going to battle."

Jason's story surfaces a dimension of juvenile justice rarely discussed: the experience of military families – whose children are called to transition among various locales and, sometimes, even guardians, on an unpredictable path dictated primarily by deployment orders with little regard for the well-being of vulnerable family members.

What jurors were not told during Jason's trial: The longer a parent is deployed, the more likely it becomes that the child of a deployed parent will struggle with mental health problems, like depression, acute stress and adjustment disorders, and behavioral disorders, according to JAMA Pediatrics research published 16 years after Jason Robinson was sentenced at 16 years old.

"These stories ask us to sit with an uncomfortable truth: sentencing decisions are made in a single moment, without the benefit of context that often only comes later – in Jason's case, a body of research on how military deployment affects the children left behind that simply did not exist in the same form in 1995," said Elizabeth A. Henneke, founder and CEO of Lone Star Justice Alliance. "Larry's advocacy shows what it costs a family to carry a sentence for decades after the courtroom has moved on."

Incomplete Sentences will share Jason and Larry's story through long-form narrative, first-person content, and multimedia projects over the coming months online via the Incomplete Sentences website and social channels.

Find out how you can get involved and support Incomplete Sentences by visiting www.incompletesentences.org and following @our_incomplete_sentences on Instagram.

ABOUT THE MILLBROOK COMPANIES

The Millbrook Companies is a technology-driven collective of specialized service brands spanning digital reputation management, performance marketing, and strategic advisory. Through our portfolio of agencies – Status Labs, BLP, and Sensei Advisory – we offer consolidated access to AI-enabled integrated strategies to help clients shape perception and grow with intelligence. To learn more, visit MillbrookCompanies.com.

ABOUT LONE STAR JUSTICE ALLIANCE

Lone Star Justice Alliance (LSJA) boldly addresses systemic failures in the justice system through advocacy and innovative evidence-based programs that improve life outcomes for youth and emerging adults. LSJA transforms the criminal legal system through strategic litigation, advocacy, and community-based programs. LSJA envisions a justice system that's fair, humane, and tailored to young people—one that supports their growth, respects their dignity, and keeps communities safe, all while using resources wisely.

Media Contact:

Juliette Haas

[email protected]

SOURCE Millbrook Companies