/C O R R E C T I O N -- Millbrook Companies/

/C O R R E C T I O N – In the news release, "Incomplete Sentences": The Millbrook Companies and Lone Star Justice Alliance Join Forces To Spotlight The Role of Information Access in Shaping Equity and Justice through Social Impact Partnership, issued March 19, 2026 by Millbrook Companies over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the original version contained incorrect information introduced by PR Newswire during transmission. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

"Incomplete Sentences": The Millbrook Companies and Lone Star Justice Alliance Join Forces To Spotlight The Role of Information Access in Shaping Equity and Justice through Social Impact Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millbrook Companies and Lone Star Justice Alliance are proud to announce the launch of "Incomplete Sentences," a yearlong social impact initiative aimed at highlighting the critical role that access to information plays in enabling justice and the importance of narrative control in protecting equity across society.

Built around the premise of what we lose as individuals and as a society "when the sentence doesn't tell the whole story," the project will center the lived experiences of LSJA clients currently serving prison sentences for criminal charges they received as minors, combining powerful personal stories with education and advocacy to invite reflection of the power of narrative.

Incomplete Sentences will spotlight individuals who, as a result of their personal experiences within the Texas justice system, have become advocates and agents of change, each in their own unique ways.

Among them is Delicia Carmichael, a survivor of sex trafficking coerced into crime by her trafficker and sentenced to prison at age 15. She was released last month after serving approximately 10 years.

The project represents a creative and social impact-driven alignment of Millbrook and LSJA's respective expertise in the fields of corporate reputation management and justice reform to spotlight a shared belief: access to accurate, balanced information is crucial for equitable systems and individual agency.

Millbrook agencies – Status Labs (digital reputation management), Sensei Advisory (strategic communications), and BLP (full-funnel digital marketing) – will drive the Incomplete Sentences online presence. With advocacy guidance and justice reform subject-matter expertise serving as the foundation, Incomplete Sentences will use blog content, earned media, social, and AI tools to amplify the stories and message of the campaign throughout the remainder of 2026.

"Access to accurate, balanced information is essential to personal empowerment and functional systems," said Darius Fisher, CEO and co-founder of The Millbrook Companies and subsidiary agencies Status Labs, Sensei Advisory and BLP. "That's a fundamental belief that drives what we do across all Millbrook agencies, and it's what makes Incomplete Sentences a special project with deep meaning and impact."

Beyond storytelling, Incomplete Sentences will work to drive tangible support for justice reform initiatives through policy awareness, volunteerism, and fundraising efforts.

"We want to move beyond case briefs and statistics to show the human cost of incomplete narratives," said Lone Star Justice Alliance founder and CEO Elizabeth A. Henneke. "By collaborating with Millbrook, we're excited to bring the justice reform efforts to which LSJA has been dedicated since 2017 to a creative landscape where we can reach new audiences and supporters."

Find out how you can get involved and support Incomplete Sentences by visiting www.incompletesentences.org and following @our_incomplete_sentences on Instagram.

ABOUT THE MILLBROOK COMPANIES

The Millbrook Companies is a technology-driven collective of specialized service brands spanning digital reputation management, performance marketing, and strategic advisory. Through our portfolio of agencies – Status Labs, BLP, and Sensei Advisory – we offer consolidated access to AI-enabled integrated strategies to help clients shape perception and grow with intelligence. To learn more, visit MillbrookCompanies.com.

ABOUT LONE STAR JUSTICE ALLIANCE

Lone Star Justice Alliance (LSJA) boldly addresses systemic failures in the justice system through advocacy and innovative evidence-based programs that improve life outcomes for youth and emerging adults. LSJA transforms the criminal legal system through strategic litigation, advocacy, and community-based programs. LSJA envisions a justice system that's fair, humane, and tailored to young people—one that supports their growth, respects their dignity, and keeps communities safe, all while using resources wisely.

Media Contact:

Juliette Haas

[email protected]

Correction: An earlier version of this release had repeated the sentence "Beyond storytelling, the Incomplete Sentences will work to drive tangible support for justice reform initiatives through policy awareness, volunteerism, and fundraising efforts." The second instance above the line "Find out how you can get involved..." has been removed.

SOURCE Millbrook Companies