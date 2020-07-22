IncredibleBank Partners With Feeding America® To Fight Hunger

The campaign, referred to as Incr edible Giving. Powered By You., was developed because the bank believes that everyone should have a stable food source, and no one can really thrive on an empty stomach. For nearly every home, commercial, SBA and motor coach loan written by IncredibleBank, the bank will donate 500 meals* to people in need through their partnership with Feeding America®. This year alone, it is estimated IncredibleBank will donate more than 500,000 meals through the Incr edible Giving. Powered By You. campaign.

Todd Nagel, President and Chief Executive Officer of IncredibleBank said, "Before we were bankers, we were farmers. Because of that, when we became bankers, decades ago, we understood that it was still our lifework to feed the hungry. The opportunity to partner with Feeding America® and provide meals for virtually every loan we write, is an opportunity that remains consistent with our heritage and roots, but also our mission to do what we can to make a difference to the 37 million Americans fighting hunger today."

"The fight against hunger cannot be won alone. We are grateful for IncredibleBank's generous donation to support people facing hunger," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America®. "We serve our communities best when we work together."

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Feeding America® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. IncredibleBank has guaranteed a minimum donation of $50,000.

To find your local food bank and volunteer, visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank .

About IncredibleBank℠

IncredibleBank℠ is a financial institution headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin with 15 branches in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The company's continued emphasis on I.C.E. (Incredible Customer Experiences™) has helped the bank grow to over $1.4 billion in assets.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

