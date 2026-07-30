Independent Study: Gravwell Delivered 264% ROI and $694K in SIEM Cost Savings for Customers in Less Than Six Months

Independent Total Economic Impact™ study identified $1 million in average benefits over three years for organizations using the Gravwell Security Data Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravwell, the full-stack security data platform and data lake for security data management, log analytics, and investigation, today announced the results of a new commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. Based on interviews with decision-makers at organizations using the Gravwell Security Data Platform (SDP), Forrester developed a composite organization representing a mid-sized, regulated enterprise supporting tens of thousands of users. The composite organization achieved a 264% return on investment (ROI), $743,000 in net present value (NPV), and payback in less than six months over three years.

The study found that the composite organization realized $1 million in total benefits against $282,000 in costs over the three-year period. The largest quantified benefits included a $694,000 reduction in security information and event management (SIEM) licensing and platform costs and $288,000 in productivity gains for security analysts.

Gravwell enables organizations to collect and analyze machine data, including logs, network traffic and event streams, to support threat detection, investigations and compliance. Its vendor-agnostic platform is designed to provide complete visibility across security, IT and OT environments while reducing the cost and complexity associated with traditional security data architectures.

"Independent analysis like this carries real weight because, for us, it reflects the experiences of organizations using our platform in production," said Corey Thuen, CEO and co-founder, Gravwell. "We believe Forrester's findings demonstrate the measurable value organizations can achieve by modernizing their security data architecture. Whether the objective is to reduce costs, interrogate more data, or improve the efficiency of security operations, the study shows that they don't have to compromise."

Forrester's TEI consulting practice develops business value justification analyses to help organizations understand the financial impact of technology investments. Used for more than 20 years by both technology consumers and vendors, the TEI methodology is an industry-standard framework that evaluates investment value across four components: cost, benefits, flexibility and risk, helping organizations objectively assess and demonstrate the financial impact and ROI of technology products and services.

Supporting user quotes:

"We're getting a million-dollar product for a fraction of the price. And it meets all our needs: data retention, data analytics, data alerting, and real-time alerting. It's been great for us."

Director of information security, private academic institution

"It was kind of scary when you really think about it, because we were dropping logs and wondering if the bad stuff was in those logs. Now we can ingest everything and know we're not missing anything important. Things don't always get discovered right away, so having the ability to retain more log data and go back further really improves how we investigate and respond to incidents."

Senior threat response engineer, financial services organization

To read the full study, click here.

About Gravwell

Gravwell is a security data platform built from scratch to replace legacy SIEMs. Designed by engineers with national laboratory backgrounds, Gravwell ingests and stores all data types in full fidelity without upfront parsing, delivering complete visibility at predictable cost. With schema-on-read architecture, flexible deployment options, and dedicated Mission Support, Gravwell enables organizations to scale security operations without ingest-based cost penalties or operational burden. Take a deeper look at platform features, and for more information, visit: www.gravwell.io/ce.

SOURCE Gravwell