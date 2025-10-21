Gravwell Closes $15.4 Million Series A Funding Led by Two Bear Capital with Participation from Gula Tech Adventures

Funding to Accelerate Product Evolution and Go-to-Market Strategies to Grow the Business

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravwell, the full-stack data analytics and security platform, today announced the closing of $15.4 million in Series A funding led by Two Bear Capital. The round included participation from Gula Tech Adventures, Next Frontier Capital, and others. Gravwell enables organizations to collect, observe, and analyze "ground truth" data from IT and OT systems to stay operational and secure. The new investment will accelerate the evolution of Gravwell's product offering, enabling it to deliver solutions that address rapidly emerging use cases for data analysis and security. Funding will also support go-to-market strategies designed to build on the company's current momentum. Gravwell has achieved over 100% year-over-year growth fueled by both national and international demand. The growth was driven largely by organizations seeking a modern, high-performance alternative to legacy market leaders. These organizations are looking to enhance operations with Gravwell's unique ability to handle sophisticated, large data sets. Additional capital will help the company keep up with growing demand while maintaining its highly lauded customer service.

Enterprises rely on Gravwell to centralize massive volumes of logs, accelerate cybersecurity threat hunting, and gain unprecedented visibility across their environments, including the emerging challenge of auditing AI agent activity. By ingesting and analyzing every event, command, and interaction, Gravwell helps organizations detect anomalies, investigate threats, and ensure AI systems behave as intended.

"With demand for both advanced log management and trustworthy AI oversight surging, the real time tools and solutions Gravwell provides have never been more critical," said Mike Goguen, founder and managing partner of Two Bear Capital. "Gravwell gives enterprises the power to hunt threats, manage logs at scale, and audit what their AI agents are doing to deliver the visibility and trust modern security teams need to be safe and successful in business. Two Bear Capital is excited to be investing in Gravwell during this transformative moment. I look forward to working with founders Corey Thuen and Kris Watts to help Gravwell realize all the opportunity and potential ahead of it."

"Built-from-scratch, Gravwell was designed to ingest data in its unprocessed format, operate at an enterprise scale with minimal maintenance, and provide best-in-class tools to investigators looking to find out what really happened; whether investigating a potential cybersecurity breach, gaining visibility into unique environments like on-prem OT, or keeping things running, data is the key to understanding," said Corey Thuen, CEO and co-founder of Gravwell. "We are grateful to Two Bear Capital, Gula Tech Adventures, and all of our investors who understand our mission and believe in the company we are building."

About Gravwell

Gravwell is a full-stack data analytics and security platform purpose-built for high-volume, high-fidelity machine data. By enabling organizations to ingest, index, and query logs, network traffic, and event streams at scale, Gravwell empowers security teams to rapidly investigate threats, detect anomalies, and meet compliance requirements without data silos or sampling. With a flexible ingestion engine and vendor-agnostic architecture, Gravwell delivers deep visibility across IT and OT environments, arming defenders with the speed and context needed to outpace modern adversaries. Gravwell investors include Two Bear Capital, Gula Tech Adventures, Innosphere Ventures Fund, Next Frontier Capital, Kickstart, and Rise of the Rest. For more information, visit: www.gravwell.io.

About Two Bear Capital

Founded in 2019 by Mike Goguen, Two Bear Capital is a venture capital firm investing in brilliant entrepreneurs with breakthrough solutions to complex and critical problems. With its unique approach to venture capital, Two Bear Capital's vision is to build enduring, high-impact businesses that benefit society while delivering for investors. The firm primarily focuses on early founder-led companies with disruptive life sciences and technology innovations. Two Bear Capital has offices in Menlo Park, San Diego, Boston, and New York, with its home base in Whitefish, Montana. For more information, visit: www.twobearcapital.com.

