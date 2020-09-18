India E Pharmacy Market Opportunity Outlook Report 2020-2025 Featuring Apollo, Buydrug, Care On Go, Healthkart, Medidart, Medplusmart, MedsonWay, Metapharmacy, MyraMed, NetMeds, PharmEasy, mChemist

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India E Pharmacy Market Opportunity Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on India E-Pharmacy Market' provides a comprehensive insight into the current market trends related to online pharmacy in India. Report offers an in-depth analysis of the various factors responsible for the development and exponential growth of the Indian E pharmacy market.

The report also provides the latest trends and updated details regarding the legal framework and requisite cost analysis for starting an online pharmacy business in India. The retail consumer behavior study included in the report helps to identify the target end consumer purchasing and spending patterns which enables the online pharmacies to align their core business strategies according to actual ground realities in the online pharmacy market.

Indian e-pharmacy market is representing the trends that is expected to deliver a transition in the mindset of the local population about the perspective of online availability of the drugs. From the past few years, the Indian e-pharmacy market players are inclining towards adopting ideas from the international e-pharmacy market in order to commence their channel through various challenges found during the trial such as building a strong block among the users regarding the benefits. The availability of a huge number of drugs for different indications has propelled the Indian drug makers and outsiders to avail novel opportunities for growth and use Indian online retail pharmacy for marking their success road towards the e-pharma segment.



Indian e-pharmacy services which is apparently at its nascent stage of development is becoming firm and popular among the users as the end-to-end healthcare services provided by it have helped the patients to connect to the doctors who are not available near their location or for the patients for whom travelling is restricted.



Despite the arrival of India e-pharmacy in the country has only taken place a few years ago but the penetration of the service in the market is increasing the overall popularity of the online services over offline services among the consumers. The upcoming dominant sector of pharmaceutical sales in India through several government initiatives is already paving in several different ways to experience substantial growth.



Today, in spite of being an attractive investment bet and slowly gaining acceptance, e-pharmacies still seek a level playing field. The government seems to support the idea of e pharmacy in India as is putting in efforts to make it a properly regulated market. A draft has already been released by the government for e pharmacy in India, which is bound to boost the growth of e pharmacy market.



Analysis of few existing online e pharmacies in India indicates that this novel segment is here to stay, provided that the players are able to meet the expectation of their consumers (Patients) and win their trust in every aspect. E-pharmacies are adopting key marketing strategies used by e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon to ensure progressive growth in the future.



E - pharmacies are bound to play a key role for the majority of these patients in the future who would present a high demand for easy accessibility of their therapeutics without going to the doctor each time they need a refill for their medications. Experts indicate that the number is bound to show a multifold increase in coming years due to degrading environmental conditions and unhealthy lifestyle and diet of Indians.



With the increase in digital literacy in India, it is evident that opportunities in the e-commerce industry are at its peak. Moreover, tie up of brick and mortar retails with online platforms could assist in the mutual growth of both online and retail pharmacies, thus giving a much needed progress to the healthcare sector of India.



The report concludes with challenges that the Indian online pharmacy market currently faces and changes that could be made to ensure maximum profitability in this highly lucrative segment.

"India E Pharmacy Market Opportunity Outlook 2025" Report Highlights:

India E Pharmacy Market Opportunity: > US$ 4 Billion by 2025

by 2025 India E Pharmacy End Consumer Behavior Survey 2020

Mergers & Acquisitions in India E Pharmacy Market

E Pharmacy Market Types of E Pharmacy Business Models

India E Pharmacy Supply Chain Overview

E Pharmacy Technical Requirements & Cost Analysis

Competitive Analysis of the Indian E Pharmacy Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. E-Commerce & the Emergence of E Pharmacy in India

1.1 Overview of Internet Usage & E-Commerce in India

1.2 E Pharmacy - A Burgeoning Market



2. Vital Aspects of the Indian E Pharmacy Industry

2.1 Objectives of the Indian E Pharmacy Market

2.2 Benefits of E Pharmacies to the Indian Healthcare Sector

2.3 Benefits of E Pharmacies to Consumers (Patients)

2.4 Benefits of E Pharmacy to Vendors



3. Telemedicine & E Pharmacy: A Boon for Rural Healthcare in India

3.1 Overview of Telemedicine in India

3.2 Role & Importance of E Pharmacy in Telemedicine



4. Opportunities in the Indian E Pharmacy Market

4.1 Employment Opportunities

4.2 Patient's Accessibility to Therapeutics

4.3 Rise in Demand for Rare Therapeutics in both Urban & Rural Areas of India

4.4 Opportunity to Improve the Overall Healthcare Quality in India

4.5 E-Healthcare & Digital India Initiatives by Government

4.6 Internet Proliferation to Boost Online E-Pharmacy



5. Current Scenario of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market & the Role of E Pharmacy

5.1 Market Size of the Indian Pharmaceutical Sector

5.1.1 Increasing Burden of Non-Communicable Disease in India

5.1.2 Economic Impact of Disease in India & Current Challenges

5.2 Role of E Pharmacy in Providing Solution to Challenges Faced By Retail Pharmacy



6. Market Trends Supporting the Growth of E Pharmacy in India

6.1 Rural & Urban Internet Users Growth

6.2 Rising Awareness among Indian Population Regarding Online Shopping



7. Types of E Pharmacy Business Models

7.1 Inventory/Warehouse Based Model

7.2 Market Place Based Model



8. E Pharmacy Supply Chain Overview

8.1 Getting Products (Pharmaceuticals) From Manufacturers to Warehouse & Warehouse Management

8.2 Dispensing, Packaging & Labeling of Pharmaceutical Product

8.3 Logistics & Delivery to End Destination

8.3.1 Outsourced Logistics

8.3.2 In House Logistic Operation

8.3.3 Brick & Mortar Online Retail

8.4 Delivery to Customers, Feedback & Customer Service



9. Starting an Online Pharmacy Store in India - Requirements & Cost Analysis

9.1 Technical Requirements

9.1.1 Consumer Interface & E Pharmacy Website

9.1.2 E- Pharmacy Mobile Application

9.2 Staff Requirement (for a single Warehouse)

9.3 Other Key Requirements



10. Categories of Funding in E-Pharmacy

10.1 Series Funding

10.2 Crowd Funding & Loans

10.3 Venture Capitals & Angel Investors



11. Market Analysis of Key Indian E - Pharmacies

11.1 Funding & Investment size

11.2 Revenue Analysis



12. Laws Related to Online E-Pharmacy Business

12.1 Laws Related to Shipment of Drugs across Indian States

12.2 Export Regulation of Drugs/Therapeutics to International Markets

12.3 Laws Related to Approval of E- Pharmacy Industry



13. Consumer Behavior Analysis & E Pharmacy Market Potential



14. India - Emerging Segments of E-Pharmacy

14.1 Nutraceuticals Market

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Opportunities for E-Pharmacies in Nutraceutical Segment

14.2 Cosmetic Market

14.3 Medical Device Market



15. India - Acquisitions in E Pharmacy Market

15.1 Medlife Acquisitions

15.1.1 Medlife Acquires Medlabz

15.1.2 Medlife Acquisition of Myra Medicines

15.1.3 Medlife Acquires EClinics 24/7

15.2 Netmeds Acquisitions

15.2.1 Netmeds Acquires Pluss App

15.2.2 Acquisition of JustDoc

15.2.3 Acquisition of KiVihealth

15.2.4 Reliance Stake in Netmeds

15.3 Other Acquisitions

15.3.1 Amazon Acquires PillPack

15.3.2 1mg Acquires Dawailelo



16. India - E Pharmacy Market Drivers



17. Challenges for Indian E Pharmacy Market



18. Future Forecast of E Pharmacy in India



19. Competitive Analysis of the Indian E Pharmacy Market

1mg

Apollo Pharmacy

Buydrug.in

Care On Go

Healthkart

Medidart.com

Medplusmart

MedsonWay

Metapharmacy.in

MyraMed

NetMeds

PharmEasy

mChemist

