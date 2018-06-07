India Hair Care Market Outlook to 2023

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The India Hair Care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% in value terms during review period starting from 2011-12 to 2016-17 and the market is anticipated to reach more than Rs. 19,000 crores at the end of forecast period year 2017-18.
Overall hair care market is segmented into hair oil, shampoo, hair colour, serum and other hair styling products. Increased used of hair care products are due to change in lifestyle with impact of western culture, rising disposable income, trend of urbanisation.
Furthermore, impact of advertisement with influence of Bollywood, trend of personal grooming and so more are also triggers the market. Hair care as well as hair styling product are getting popular among both women and men. The different needs demand different products, and companies are able to provide different products as per different needs. Thus consumer is getting wide option to choose from.
High penetration in typical hair care products such as hair oil and shampoo is due to many players in the market with the good brand value which are accepted by consumer with satisfaction. But the entry of herbal products in this segment has disrupted the market slightly.
And the products such as hair colour, serum, hair gel, hair wax, hair spray and other hair styling products have growing in future as today's consumer are ready to experimenting with their looks than before. And all this styling products are used to change of looks, for instance it is not surprising to colour one's hair with very odd colours. Thus this segment will be experiencing high growth than hair oil and shampoo in upcoming years.
Market Trends & Developments
- High impact of advertising and Influence of Bollywood
- Growing popularity of herbal products
- Individualism and availability of gender specific product
- Selling online and digital marketing
- Sachets form and penetrative pricing-value packs
- Salon services and rising demand for professional products
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. India Hair Care Market Outlook
3. India Hair Oil Market Outlook
4. India Shampoo Market Outlook
5. India Hair Colour Market Outlook
6. India Hair Serum Market Outlook
7. India Hair Styling Products Market Outlook
8. India Economic Snapshot
9. PEST Analysis
10. Trade Dynamics
11. Channel Partner Analysis
12. India Hair Care Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Bajaj Corp Limited
- Ban Labs Private Limited
- CavinKare Private Limited
- Dabur India Limited
- Emami Limited
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited
- J.K. Helene Curtis Limited
- L'Oreal India Private Limited
- Marico Limited
- Patanjali Ayurved Limited
- Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited
- The Himalaya Drug Company
