India Hair Care Market Outlook to 2023

The India Hair Care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% in value terms during review period starting from 2011-12 to 2016-17 and the market is anticipated to reach more than Rs. 19,000 crores at the end of forecast period year 2017-18.

Overall hair care market is segmented into hair oil, shampoo, hair colour, serum and other hair styling products. Increased used of hair care products are due to change in lifestyle with impact of western culture, rising disposable income, trend of urbanisation.

Furthermore, impact of advertisement with influence of Bollywood, trend of personal grooming and so more are also triggers the market. Hair care as well as hair styling product are getting popular among both women and men. The different needs demand different products, and companies are able to provide different products as per different needs. Thus consumer is getting wide option to choose from.



High penetration in typical hair care products such as hair oil and shampoo is due to many players in the market with the good brand value which are accepted by consumer with satisfaction. But the entry of herbal products in this segment has disrupted the market slightly.



And the products such as hair colour, serum, hair gel, hair wax, hair spray and other hair styling products have growing in future as today's consumer are ready to experimenting with their looks than before. And all this styling products are used to change of looks, for instance it is not surprising to colour one's hair with very odd colours. Thus this segment will be experiencing high growth than hair oil and shampoo in upcoming years.

Market Trends & Developments



High impact of advertising and Influence of Bollywood

Growing popularity of herbal products

Individualism and availability of gender specific product

Selling online and digital marketing

Sachets form and penetrative pricing-value packs

Salon services and rising demand for professional products

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. India Hair Care Market Outlook



3. India Hair Oil Market Outlook



4. India Shampoo Market Outlook



5. India Hair Colour Market Outlook



6. India Hair Serum Market Outlook



7. India Hair Styling Products Market Outlook



8. India Economic Snapshot



9. PEST Analysis



10. Trade Dynamics



11. Channel Partner Analysis



12. India Hair Care Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Bajaj Corp Limited

Ban Labs Private Limited

CavinKare Private Limited

Dabur India Limited

Emami Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited

J.K. Helene Curtis Limited

L'Oreal India Private Limited

Marico Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

