Indoor Wireless Coverage and Objects Localization Report, 2019 - Comparison of DAS | C-RAN Small Cells | Small Cells Issues

This report analyzes the specifics of indoor communications and localization. Though the focus of the report is public safety applications, the majority of findings relate to a wider spectrum of use cases (communications and localization) in the indoor environment.



This report addresses specifics of wireless communications and localization technologies that support first responders and other users' activities inside of enclosures such as buildings, tunnels, and similar structures. It also addresses related industries, applicable standards, and markets. The report is also relevant to other users' cases related to indoor communications and localization.



Increasingly, public safety entities, commercial wireless service providers, and wireless users require reliable indoor communications. For public safety, reliable coverage is often essential throughout a broad jurisdiction, including coverage on-street, in-building, and in-tunnel. In such cases, there is no substitute for a properly designed dedicated mission-critical communications system with sufficient transmit sites to provide the level of signal required for reliable coverage anywhere within the jurisdiction, whether on-street or indoors.



Indoor wireless communications environments usually do not allow using traditional PSC (Public Safety Communications) networking based on TETRA, P25 or LTE. Building materials attenuate signals and this makes communications unreadable. Localization based on GPS techniques is becoming also questionable due to weak satellite signals inside of a construction.



All these factors make it necessary to develop special methods to extend outdoor communications channels inside of enclosures.

Two such methods are analyzed in this report, and they are based on utilization:

Small Cells

DAS - Distributed Antenna Systems

Small Cell base stations are small in size, lightweight and designed to serve up to several tens of users. They may be conveniently spread throughout a building, covering each corridor, hall, corners and so on. The technology relatively recently became commercialized and brought multiple benefits to users.



DAS is used for in-building signal distributions for at least twenty years. The report concentrates on advances in this technology, its specifics, and issues.



Standard organization's activities, the in-depth market analysis and survey of the industry are also included in this report.



There are multiple methods suggested for in-building localization of first responders as well as other people or objects in the operational area. They are based on the utilization of sensors, RF signatures in a building, amplification of GPS signals and others. The report concentrates on commercialized methods and provides details of their advantages and issues. The report also addresses marketing aspects of in-building localization, and surveys patents related to indoor localization.



The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of reliable PSC and localization inside buildings and other enclosures.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Need

1.2 Legislation

1.3 Signal Attenuation

1.4 Requirements -Transparency

1.5 Unified In-Building Wireless

1.5.1 Localization Services

1.5.2 Solutions

1.6 Public Safety Communications Specifics

1.7 Scope and Goals

1.8 Research Methodology

1.9 Target Audience



2. PSC Spectrum

2.1 U.S.

2.1.1 FCC - General

2.1.2 800 MHz Band

2.1.2.1 Latest Rulings: FCC

2.1.3 700 MHz Band

2.1.3.1 700 MHz Nationwide Network - FirstNet

2.2 EU

2.3 Global



3. Special Considerations

3.1 Requirements: First Responders Indoor Communications

3.1.1 General

3.2 Choices

3.2.1 Classes

3.2.2 Properties

3.2.2.1 Regulations

3.2.2.2 Involved Parties

3.2.2.3 Factors

3.3 Functionalities

3.3.1 Extended Coverage



4. Developmental Trends

4.1 Small Cells Development

4.1.1 Rational

4.2 Nomenclature

4.2.1 Group

4.3 Background

4.4 Applications

4.4.1 Indoor Use Cases

4.4.2 Outdoor Use Cases

4.4.3 Public Safety Communications

4.4.4 Summary

4.5 Benefits and Issues

4.6 Small Cell Market

4.6.1 Market Geography

4.6.2 Estimate

4.7 Standardization

4.7.1 Organizations

4.7.1.1 Small Cell Forum

4.7.1.2 3GPP

4.7.1.2.1 First Standard

4.7.1.2.2 Interfaces - 3GPP

4.7.1.2.3 3GPP Rel.12 and SCs

4.7.1.3 Other

4.8 Small Cell Industry

Airspan

AirHop Communications

Alpha Networks

Argela

Broadcom (acquired by Avago in 2015)

BTI Wireless

CommScope

Contela

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei

ip.access

Intel

Gilat

Juni

NEC

Nokia

Qualcomm

Radisys

Samsung

Spider Cloud (Corning)

Tektelic

TI

Xilinx

ZTE

4.9 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

4.9.1 General

4.9.2 Definition

4.9.3 Utilization

4.9.4 DAS Benefits

4.9.5 Forum

4.9.6 Specifics of DAS in Public Safety Communications

4.9.7 Market

4.9.7.1 General

4.9.7.2 Cost Efficiency

4.9.7.3 Market Drivers

4.9.7.4 Forecast

4.9.8 Industry

Boingo

Cel-Fi

Cobham

Comba

CommScope

Corning

Combilent

Crown Castle

Dali Wireless

Ethertronics

Radio Frequency Systems

Shyam Telecom

SoliD

Westell

Zinwave

4.10 Increased Power: FirstNet Example



5. In-building Wireless Coverage: Market Estimate



6. In-building Localization

6.1 Standardization Activity

6.2 Survey

6.3 Industry

Apple

Broadcom

Camero

decaWave

Google

indoo.rs

IndoorAtlas

iPosi

Motorola Solutions

NextNav

NIST

Pointer

Qualcomm

Q-Track

Skyhook Wireless

Wifarer

6.4 Market Estimate



7. FirstNet and Indoor Coverage

7.1 Transparency

7.2 Contract

7.3 Differences

7.4 Authorities

7.4.1 Activity



8. Comparison

8.1 DAS

8.2 C-RAN Small Cells

8.3 Small Cells Issues



9. Conclusions



Attachments

Attachment I: Patents Survey - Indoor Localization (2016-2019)

Attachment II: Codes

