Induction Therapies® Appoints Rob Cothran as Vice President of Sales

Industry sales executive joins Induction Therapies® to drive the next phase of growth for the Collagen P.I.N. brand

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Induction Therapies and Collagen P.I.N., innovators in aesthetics and microneedling, today announced the appointment of Rob Cothran as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Cothran will lead the company's national sales strategy, oversee growth initiatives, and expand the Collagen P.I.N. portfolio as the company continues to strengthen its leadership position in the professional aesthetics and dermatology markets.

Rob Cothran

With more than three decades of experience, Cothran has built a distinguished career leading high-performing sales organizations, developing strategic go-to-market initiatives, and driving significant revenue growth across the industry.

Most recently, Cothran served as Area Director for the South & Puerto Rico at Nutrafol, where he led a high-performing team that generated millions in revenue while expanding physician partnerships and optimized commercial performance across the region.

Prior to Nutrafol, Cothran was Senior Regional Sales Director at ISDIN, where he played a key role in introducing the global skincare brand to the U.S. physician market. He successfully developed and executed innovative commercial strategies that drove rapid adoption and market expansion. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Merz Pharmaceuticals (formerly NeoCutis), collaborating with executive leadership to advance national commercial initiatives and strengthen account performance across the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Induction Therapies and Collagen P.I.N. team," said Angelia Inscoe, Founder of Induction Therapies® and Collagen P.I.N.®. "His extensive leadership experience, deep understanding of the dermatologic and aesthetic spaces and proven ability to drive growth, make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team."

Throughout his career, Cothran has earned multiple President's Club honors across four organizations, reflecting his consistent record of commercial excellence, strategic leadership, and team development.

For more information, please visit inductiontherapies.com and collagenpin.com.

About Induction Therapies® | Collagen P.I.N.®

Induction Therapies is a clinically driven aesthetics company redefining how treatments, skincare, and outcomes work together. Founded by industry veteran and serial entrepreneur, Angelia Inscoe, the brand was built on a simple but often overlooked truth: meaningful results don't come from a single product or procedure — they come from a system.

At the center of this philosophy is the Collagen P.I.N.® microneedling device, the first of its kind to introduce an industry-leading 36-pin needle cartridge and precision depth up to 3.0mm, expanding what microneedling can achieve in both performance and versatility. Engineered to create more microchannels with greater control, it delivers enhanced collagen stimulation, deeper product absorption, and more consistent, high-performance outcomes.

SOURCE Collagen P.I.N.