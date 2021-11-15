Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market research report by Technavio infers that the growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability is driving this market's growth.

Resulting in a market growth of USD 2.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, For More additional information about the market View FREE sample report .

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, SGS SA, Siemens AG, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA among others.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and are adopting automation and IoT to differentiate themselves from regional vendors to compete in the market.

Enel Spa - In August 2021, Enel Spa partnered with UC Berkeley to support Italian researchers in their entrepreneurial journey.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Service:

EA and C:



The industrial energy efficiency services market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the EA and C segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.





The increasing government regulations on the industrial premises to follow energy audits have provided high growth opportunities for ESCOs, and this trend is expected to gain traction and increase the global demand for EA&C.



M and V



P and SO

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 37% among the other regions. Therefore, the industrial energy efficiency services market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Japan is the key market for industrial energy efficiency services market in APAC. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America.

The presence of large manufacturing facilities that have a high installed capacity will facilitate the industrial energy efficiency services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Driver:

Growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability:

A reduction in energy production results in lower fuel consumption and lesser emissions. Therefore, the adoption of energy-efficient systems can help reduce environmental pollution and sustainability challenges while improving air quality. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of energy-efficient systems in any industrial premises directly impacts the energy that is consumed or the amount of fuel that needs to be burnt. As the awareness about the environmental advantages of energy-efficient systems grows among end-users and government agencies, the need for energy efficiency services in industrial processes is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Trend:

Increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment:

To achieve sustainable economic growth, governments of various countries are focusing on the efficient utilization of electricity. The focus on the efficient use of energy has also increased in the industrial premises. Also, the governments of different countries are issuing clear directives for utility companies and industrial operators to use power in an efficient manner. This trend is expected to have a high impact on the global industrial energy efficiency services market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Industrial Control Systems Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The industrial control systems security market size is expected to grow by USD 8.72 billion, at a CAGR of 7.30%, between 2021 and 2025.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Burner Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The industrial burner market size is expected to grow by USD 198.35 million and record a CAGR of 5.47% during 2021-2025.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, SGS SA, Siemens AG, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

