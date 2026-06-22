MONROE COUNTY, N.Y., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article examines how food and beverage facilities can select flooring systems that support safety, sanitation, and durability.

What type of industrial floor coating is right for a food or beverage facility? The answer is provided in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Jeff DeFranco of NY State Industrial Solutions, a Monroe County-based industrial coatings contractor serving Western and Central New York, that explores how operational conditions influence the selection of high-performance flooring systems.

Jeff DeFranco - President & CEO - NY State Industrial Solutions Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that choosing the right industrial floor coating begins with understanding the daily demands placed on a food facility or beverage facility. Constant exposure to product ingredients, moisture, thermal shock, cleaning chemicals, and heavy traffic creates a challenging environment for flooring systems. According to the article, selecting a coating system that can withstand these conditions is essential for maintaining safety, sanitation, and long-term performance.

The article notes that chemical exposure is a major consideration in both a food facility and a beverage facility. Frequent spills involving acids, caustics, and production materials can quickly damage unprotected concrete surfaces. An industrial floor coating designed to resist chemical exposure helps reduce deterioration and minimizes the risk of costly repairs or system replacement that could interrupt operations.

Fluctuating temperatures are another important factor discussed in the article. Areas such as coolers and freezers experience freeze-thaw cycles that create thermal shock, while washdown zones may be subjected to steam, hot water, and repeated temperature swings. The article explains that selecting an industrial floor coating capable of tolerating thermal shock is critical to maximizing service life in these demanding environments.

The existing condition of the floor also plays a significant role in long-term performance. The article describes how worn concrete may contain cracks, spalled areas, and moisture-related issues that affect adhesion. Proper surface preparation, crack repair, and resurfacing create a stable foundation for the industrial floor coating system and help prevent premature coating failure.

Another important consideration is the ability of the flooring system to withstand operational traffic. The article explains that heavy pedestrian activity, hand carts, and forklift traffic place significant stress on coated surfaces. Factors such as compressive strength, impact resistance, bond strength, tensile strength, and overall system thickness should be evaluated to ensure the selected system matches the facility's requirements.

Drainage systems are also highlighted as a critical component of an effective flooring solution. The article notes that standing water can create sanitation concerns and increase the risk of slips and falls. An industrial floor coating should work together with properly designed drainage systems to move water efficiently and maintain a cleaner, safer environment.

Slip resistance is another key factor discussed in the article. Wet conditions are common in food processing and beverage production spaces, making worker safety a priority. The article explains that incorporating the appropriate level of slip-resistant aggregate into an industrial floor coating can help reduce accidents while preserving cleanability and sanitation standards.

The article further emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different spaces within the same food facility or beverage facility often require different approaches. Dry storage areas may benefit from a smooth industrial floor coating that is easy to maintain, while wet processing areas may require a more durable and textured system capable of handling constant exposure to moisture and cleaning procedures.

Maintenance expectations, safety requirements, and regulatory considerations should also be part of the decision-making process. The article explains that systems designed to resist wear and chemical exposure can reduce downtime and support productivity. Easy-to-clean surfaces that help prevent contamination are especially important for facilities seeking to maintain USDA compliance and product quality.

In conclusion, the article explains that selecting the right industrial floor coating involves evaluating operational demands, chemical exposure, thermal shock, slip resistance, and drainage systems. When these factors are carefully considered, facilities can achieve a flooring system that supports safety, sanitation, durability, and long-term performance.

What Type of Industrial Floor Coating Is Right for a Food or Beverage Facility? features insights from Jeff DeFranco, Industrial Coatings Expert of Monroe County, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation