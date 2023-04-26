Industrial wax market size to grow by USD 1,513.88 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increased demand for industrial wax in coating applications - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial wax market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,513.88 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased demand for industrial wax in coating applications, increased demand for industrial wax from the personal care industry, and increased industrial wax production capacity. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Wax Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global industrial wax market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous large, medium-sized, and small-scale manufacturers. Most of the large and established players in the market have extensive sales and distribution throughout the world, whereas most of the smaller players are concentrated in their regional markets. These vendors compete on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The key vendors have a vast geographical presence with huge production facilities. The rivalry among vendors in the market is high, which compels them to apply pricing and marketing strategies to retain existing market share and seize new market opportunities. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - The company offers industrial wax such as CALUMET WAX and TITANWAX.

- The company offers industrial wax such as CALUMET WAX and TITANWAX. Evonik Industries AG - The company offers industrial wax such as CEPSA CERASUR 725 and CEPSA CERASUR 725D.

- The company offers industrial wax such as CEPSA CERASUR 725 and CEPSA CERASUR 725D. Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers industrial wax such as VESTOWAX.

- The company offers industrial wax such as VESTOWAX. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd. - The company offers industrial wax such as Waxrex.

- The company offers industrial wax such as Waxrex. HollyFrontier Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Shell plc

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Blayson Group Ltd.

The International Group Inc.

Kerax Ltd.

Lodha Petro

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (fossil-based waxes, synthetic based waxes, and bio-based-waxes), end-user (candle manufacturing, cosmetics, packaging, coatings and polishes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the fossil-based waxes segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes mineral waxes such as coal-derived montane wax and ozokerite wax and petroleum waxes such as petrolatum, paraffin, and microcrystalline waxes. The segment is driven by the increased demand for fossil-based waxes such as paraffin wax in various end-user applications. Paraffin exhibits low heat conductivity, poor electrical conductivity, and minimal chemical reactivity, which makes it ideal for applications that use microactuators. It is also used in the cosmetics industry owing to its colorless, odorless, and tasteless nature. Such factors drive the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing number of refinery expansion projects and the growth of the oil refinery market in APAC. In addition, the rise in urbanization and the flourishing coating and packaging industries drive the growth of the industrial wax market in APAC.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Increased demand for industrial wax in coating applications

Increased demand for industrial wax from the personal care industry

Increasing industrial wax production capacity

The global coating industry is growing significantly, with the rising number of construction activities and the increased sales of automobiles globally. Wax is an important component in coating formulations. It imparts important characteristics such as abrasion resistance, aesthetic appeal, and non-adhesiveness. Also, its relatively low cost, high reliability, and low reactivity when compared with other additives increase the use of wax in coating applications. Besides, significant R&D efforts are underway to develop specialty wax emulsions, which comprise a much higher-density wax with enhanced abrasion resistance and slip properties for use in coating applications. All these factors drive the growth of the market in focus.

Major Trends:

Emergence of technology to convert recycled plastics into wax

Industrial research and development activities

Growing inclination for bio-based wax in industrial applications

Plastics are made of crude oil, just like industrial wax. As both are derivatives of crude oil, private investors, researchers, and scientists are attempting to convert recycled plastic into wax and manage plastic waste. For instance, in the past few years, GreenMantra has claimed to have been able to convert plastic into wax by focusing largely on the production of wax rather than fuel at an investment. The company has successfully operated projects in India and Canada and has expanded into Europe. Many such developments could result in the cost-effective production of industrial wax. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

Growing preference for fiberboard packaging

Decline in demand for Group I base oil

Equipment damage and negative impact of industrial wax on the environment

Wax has been predominantly used to provide a moisture barrier in the packaging industry. However, the rising concerns over food safety have led to the development of recyclable alternatives. Corrugated fiberboard is emerging as the replacement for wax. It is gaining traction in the packaging industry as it is easy to handle, cost-effective, lightweight, versatile, and functional. Besides, several recyclable alternative coatings to wax have passed the certification testing for re-palpability and recyclability and have been registered with the Fibre Box Association (FBA). Such developments will negatively affect the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this industrial wax market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial wax market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial wax market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial wax market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial wax market vendors

Industrial Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,513.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, American Refining Group Inc., BASF SE, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., HollyFrontier Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Sonneborn LLC, Blayson Group Ltd., The International Group Inc., Kerax Ltd., and Lodha Petro Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial wax market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial wax market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fossil based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fossil based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fossil based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fossil based waxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fossil based waxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Synthetic based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Synthetic based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Synthetic based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Synthetic based waxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Synthetic based waxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Bio-based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bio-based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bio-based waxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bio-based waxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bio-based waxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Candle manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Candle manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Candle manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Candle manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Candle manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Cosmetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cosmetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Coatings and polishes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Coatings and polishes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Coatings and polishes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Coatings and polishes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Coatings and polishes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers

Exhibit 127: American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers - Overview



Exhibit 128: American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers - Key offerings

12.4 American Refining Group Inc.

Exhibit 130: American Refining Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: American Refining Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: American Refining Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 Blayson Group Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Blayson Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Blayson Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Blayson Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Exhibit 141: Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP - Overview



Exhibit 142: Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP - Segment focus

12.8 Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA

Exhibit 145: Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA - Segment focus

12.9 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 149: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 150: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 152: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.10 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 154: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Lodha Petro

Exhibit 167: Lodha Petro - Overview



Exhibit 168: Lodha Petro - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Lodha Petro - Key offerings

12.14 Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

Exhibit 170: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sasol Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Sasol Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Sasol Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Sasol Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Sasol Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Sasol Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Shell plc

Exhibit 178: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 179: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 181: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.17 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 183: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 186: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

