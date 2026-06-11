Industrious Ventures Welcomes Lt. General John Shaw (U.S. Space Force, Ret.) as Advisor

DENVER, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrious Ventures today announced that Lt. Gen. John Shaw (U.S. Space Force, Ret.) has joined the firm as an advisor, bringing more than three decades of leadership in national security space to support the firm's investment strategy and portfolio.

Lt. Gen. John Shaw (U.S. Space Force, Ret.)

Lt. Gen. Shaw most recently served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Space Command, where he helped oversee global space operations and strategy. Over the course of his career, he held senior leadership roles across the Air Force and Space Force, including command of major operational units, leadership within the National Reconnaissance Office, and key positions shaping space strategy, policy, and operations at the Pentagon and U.S. Strategic Command. Prior to his Space Command Deputy Commander role, General Shaw served as the first-ever commander of U.S Space Force's Space Operations Command at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

At Industrious Ventures, Lt. Gen. Shaw will advise the firm and work with portfolio companies developing capabilities across space domain awareness, lunar infrastructure, and cis-lunar space.

"Lt. Gen. Shaw has direct experience ideating new space capabilities and translating those from concept into mission," said Taylor Sargent, Partner at Industrious Ventures. "As the domain becomes more dynamic and contested, we're seeing a shift toward systems that can observe, characterize, and respond in real time. His perspective on operational requirements, how they evolve, and how to anticipate the next generation of threats will be invaluable as we work alongside founders building in this next phase of the market."

"Lt. Gen. Shaw has shaped the early doctrine and requirements for the United States Space Force, playing a pivotal role in categorizing Dynamic Space Operations and establishing the doctrine for space maneuverability and engagement," said Mason Angel, Partner at Industrious Ventures. "We believe the next phase of innovation will be shaped by companies translating mission needs into deployable, resilient systems."

"Industrious is backing a set of companies focused on real operational needs in space," said Lt. Gen. Shaw. "There is a clear evolution toward more dynamic and responsive capabilities, and the commercial ecosystem is playing an increasingly important role. I'm looking forward to supporting the team and the companies building in these areas."

About Industrious Ventures

Industrious Ventures backs founders reinventing the world's most critical industries—from the deep sea to deep space. With evergreen capital and long-term conviction, the firm partners with deep-tech builders from early development through scale-up and production. Industrious invests across aerospace, national security, energy, compute, manufacturing, and other foundational sectors where innovation strengthens the industrial economy. Learn more at www.industrious.vc.

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SOURCE Industrious Ventures